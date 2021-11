OpenSea market volume touches above $10 billion. The network has hosted series of NFTs since its inception. NFT market continues to boom. The popularity and the massive rewards of the non-fungible token sector of the crypto market has endeared a lot of traders to the industry. This one move has seen the volume of famous NFT platforms skyrocket in the last few months. In a new report across the crypto sector, famous NFT marketplace, OpenSea has announced the facilitation of about $10 billion in transactions across the industry. This is the first time the company will be topping such figures since its operations began in 2018.

