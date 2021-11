November 11, 2021 Rockstar has confirmed to USA Today that some cheats from the original games have been cut from the GTA Trilogy remasters. Ahead of the slated release date for Rockstar’s remasters of the classic Grand Theft Auto trio: GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, copies of the game have already found their way into the wild. The game has also begun to release in some countries. Naturally, some of those who have been most fortuitous in snagging a copy early have taken to YouTube to share gameplay from each of the iconic games. Having browsed some of this early footage, we’ve been able to confirm that yes, GTA Trilogy remastered cheats are a thing.

