Florida State

Intensity was the difference for Florida in 71-55 win over FSU

By Bob Redman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shots weren’t falling in the first half for the Florida Gators (2-0) who actually got out to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of the Gators 71-55 win over Florida State (1-1) on Sunday. The missed shots saw the Gators trail by two at halftime against the No....

College basketball: Takeaways from Florida's 71-55 victory over FSU

In Florida's 71-55 victory Sunday over No. 19 Florida State, the frontcourt of Colin Castleton and Anthony Duruji scored 15 points apiece to end a seven-game losing streak against their in-state rival. The Gators, who went into halftime at the O'Connell Center trailing by a basket, went on a decisive...
Florida 71, FSU 55: Gators’ toughness, defense cue key triumph

It was over before the last minute. Florida had its win over Florida State — its unbeatable nemesis for seven years and seven painful losses, the historical younger brother in the state both gutting out wins and playing big brother in blowouts in both Gainesville and Tallahassee — secured, even its final 71-55 margin in place.
Florida ends 7-game skid vs FSU, dedicates win to Johnson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- — When the final buzzer sounded, Florida coach Mike White and sidelined forward Keyontae Johnson jumped toward each other and shared an emotional embrace. This one was for “Coach Key,” and everyone knew it. Even Florida State. Colin Castleton had 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and...
FINAL: Florida 71, Florida State 55

A quick breakdown of Sunday's Sunshine Showdown against rival and 20th-ranked FSU. WHAT HAPPENED: Senior forward Colin Castleton tallied 15 points, plus game highs of 16 rebounds and six blocks, while a quartet of fifth years, forward Anthony Duruji and guards Tyree Appleby, Brandon McKissic and Phlandrous Fleming Jr., provided points and energy during a vicious second-half run that propelled the Gators to blowout victory of the 20th-ranked Seminoles and snapped a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry series Sunday at Exactech Arena/O'Connell Center. FSU led by one, 45-44, with less than 11 minutes to go when UF took off on a 13-0 run that began with a stickback bucket by Castleton and was followed by a 3-ball from McKissic. Things got crazy from there, as the Gators became the aggressors against an opponent that for the last seven years has, frankly, been tougher and more physical when these two teams met. Not this time. Castleton hit five of his nine shots, with eight offensive rebounds. Duruji finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, including a couple highlight dunks. McKissic had 12 points and was a defensive menace from the jump, helping hold FSU's best offensive player, Houston transfer Caleb Mills, to just two points. Fleming, battling the flu the previous 24 hours, played 22 minutes off the bench and scored nine points, including a huge 3-ball during that 13-point run and eventually began a 29-9 spree. Senior guard Myreon Jones was a fourth UF player in double figures with 12 points, along with six rebounds. Defensively, Florida smothered FSU after halftime, holding the Seminoles to just 9-for-27 from the floor (33.3 percent) and forcing 11 turnovers. UF, meanwhile, hit 43.3 percent after the break and dominated the glass 24-13. FSU led by two points, 30-28, after a defensive first half on both ends. The Seminoles, after a 1-for-10 start and Mills playing just three minutes due to foul trouble, crawled back to 44 percent for the period, including 4-for-7 from the 3-point line, while the Gators hit just 34.4 percent and hit just three of 12 from deep. They were in the game, though. And they finished it, this time, for the first win over FSU since the 2013-14 season that ended in the Final Four. All five UF starters logged at least 29 minutes, including Castleton with 33, and Duruji and Jones with 36.
Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team's running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be "playing a lot" if...
Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
4-star edge Cyrus Moss names top three

The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
Sooners sneak away with 73-71 win over Coyotes

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior guard Liv Korngable drilled a game-tying 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play, but Oklahoma's Madi Williams scored at the rim in the final five seconds to give the Sooners a 73-71 edge Tuesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in front of 3,106 fans. Oklahoma...
FSU at Florida will be played at noon

Florida State will travel to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. to face Florida at noon on Saturday, November 27th. The game between the Seminoles and Gators will be shown on ESPN. The Seminoles are 4-6 on the season and travel to face Boston College on Saturday, before their...
Florida State wraps exhibition season with 102-55 win over Florida College

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State finished their exhibition season with a 102-55 victory over Florida College on Friday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Six different Seminoles scored double figures on the evening, led by RayQuan Evans' 14 points - all of which were scored in the first half. Wyatt Wilkes and Matthew Cleveland each scored 13 points, Jalen Warley and Cam'Ron Fletcher both scored 11 points, and John Butler added 10 points. Warley added a team-leading seven assists and tied for the team lead with four steals. Butler led FSU with three blocks. Anthony Polite, who did not play in FSU's first exhibition, had six points, a team-leading eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals on the evening.
Quick hitter: FSU basketball defeats Florida College 102-55

Final score/result: Florida State basketball defeated Florida College 102-55 in their second and final exhibition game of the season. After a rocky start to the matchup, the ‘Noles dominated on the defensive end with 18 steals and five blocks, holding the Falcons to a 28% field goal percentage. Player of...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell talks after FSU win vs. Miami

Below are some brief comments and excerpts from Florida State Seminoles football head coach Mike Norvell’s postgame comments after FSU’s win over the Miami Hurricanes. Wow. What a game. So proud of our team, coaches, everybody involved in the program. Responding to adversity — everything we do in our program is preparing us for that.
‘We find different ways to create adversity’: 8 takeaways from Miami’s 3-point win over Ga. Tech heading into FSU week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — There are two schools of thought when it comes to Miami Hurricanes football these days. There are those who think they’ve seen enough of Manny Diaz to believe he will never become the coach to lead the program back to its glory days, and in some cases even are rooting for the team to lose so the search for his replacement begins.
