It’s a decision that will reshape political power and community representation for the next decade. And at 10 a.m. Tuesday, the public will get a chance to weigh in. That’s when the county is holding its first hearing on proposed maps for redistricting the powerful seats of Orange County supervisors – who decide on billions of dollars a year in health, law enforcement and social safety net spending.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO