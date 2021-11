For around 48 hours in the summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo looked to be on the way to making a sensational move to Manchester City. Having made his name on the world stage at rivals Manchester United in the 2000s, the Old Trafford faithful were fearful of now having to watch a star who had helped them win three Premier League titles and a Champions League represent the blue half of the city.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO