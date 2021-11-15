US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili ended his 50-day hunger strike Saturday after he was moved to a military hospital from a prison clinic, his doctor said. The flamboyant pro-Western reformer launched a hunger strike after being jailed upon his return from exile in Ukraine on October 1, saying his arrest was political. On Thursday, Saakashvili, 53, fainted and doctors urged authorities to move him to a regular clinic, saying his life was in danger. Georgian authorities had initially rejected the medical recommendations, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said Friday they were open to moving Saakashvili to a military hospital "where his health and security will be protected at most by the state."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO