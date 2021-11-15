Is DataOps the Savior of Under-Pressure Analytics Teams?

Compliance processes at financial institutions of all sizes are complex, and they consume seemingly ever-expanding amounts of time, money, and human resources. Yet compliance processes are essential to preventing financial crimes. With the pressures of managing financial crimes risk steadily increasing, institutions large and small must implement and maintain effective internal controls to remain compliant. In the past, these pressures largely stemmed from ensuring compliance with laws and regulations. Today, with financial institutions shifting to remote work, consumer expectations changing, and digital payments reducing in-person transactions, there are also new internal challenges, and stresses keep mounting. To prevent compliance failures, institutions need to understand the pressures they and their compliance teams are facing and take steps to cope with them.
