We already knew that Kylian Mbappe is a generational talent. Few players combine speed and skill quite like PSG star does. And now we have the FIFA 22 ratings to back it up. The rankings of the fastest and most skillful players ahead of the game’s release on Oct. 1 have the FIFA 22 cover star at the top and no other player can say that. He leads the list of fastest players and he’s also among this year’s list of five-star skillers.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO