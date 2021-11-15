ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

GLAMOUR columnist Dija Ayodele's new book provides a revolutionary skincare guide for women of colour, and is essential reading for all

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith over 10 years' experience as a highly respected aesthetician, founder of Black Skin Directory, GLAMOUR columnist and co-founder of GLAMOUR's Black Beauty Unlocked Dija Ayodele is widely regarded as one of the leading experts on the unique needs of Black skin as well as a pivotal advocate for diversity and...

