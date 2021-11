“Dope Queens,” a new indie film celebrating San Francisco’s famed Tenderloin neighborhood, has set its lead cast. Alexandra Grey (“Empire,” “Gossamer Folds”), Pierson Fodé (the upcoming “The Man From Toronto,” “Dynasty”) and Trace Lysette (“Hustlers”) will star in the project from writer-director Grafton Doyle. Described as a romantic thriller, the film will follow three friends — Goldie (Grey), Blake (Fodé), and Angel (Lysette) — over the course of a wild night on the famously gritty streets of the Tenderloin. The area is regarded as the world’s first legally recognized transgender district. Supporting cast includes “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Kylie Sonique Love and Krystal...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO