Barcelona sniffing around Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech — report

Will not start in the United States’ World Cup qualifier against Mexico Friday. US coach Gregg Berhalter said that he envisions the 23-year-old Chelsea winger entering the game off the bench. Pulisic sprained his left ankle during the Americans’ World Cup qualifier at Honduras on Sept. 8 and didn’t play again until Nov. 2, when he came on for the final 17 minutes of Chelsea’s Champions League match at Malmö. Pulisic played just twice for Chelsea this season, in the European Super Cup against Villarreal on Aug. 11 and the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace three days later, then tested positive for COVID-19 and was sidelined until the Sept. 5 World Cup qualifier against Canada. Berhalter said he wouldn’t detail Pulisic’s injury beyond a sprain. Berhalter said Zack Steffen will be in goal for Friday’s game over Matt Turner, just Steffen’s sixth match since the start of the 2021-22 club season and his second for the US. Turner started the first five qualifiers for the US and Steffen took over for the Oct. 13 match against Costa Rica, a 2-1 win. “They’re both great goalkeepers,” Berhalter said. “There’s very little separating them at this stage, and we could have easily just as easily went with Matt.”… Portugal held on for a 0-0 draw at Ireland to take over first place in its World Cup qualifying group. The draw leaves Portugal ahead of Serbia on goal difference ahead of their decisive match Sunday in Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal played a man down from the 82nd after veteran defender Pepe was shown a second yellow card that will keep him from playing against Serbia … Russia and Croatia each recorded big wins to set up a deciding game for an automatic spot. Russia’s 6-0 win over last-place Cyprus earlier in the day meant 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia had to win against a Malta team which had proved tougher than usual to beat in this qualifying cycle. Croatia responded with a 7-1 hammering. Croatia didn’t have it all its own way, with Malta closing to 2-1 thanks to an own-goal from Croatia’s Andrej Kramaric in the 31st minute, but ran away with the game in the second half. Lovro Majer had two goals for Croatia and Kramaric also scored to cancel out his own-goal. Croatia hosts Russia on Sunday, with the winner qualifying automatically and the loser going into the playoffs. A draw would send Russia to the World Cup … In Athens, Spain took a big step toward securing an automatic spotby defeating Greece, 1-0, after Sweden stumbled against Georgia. Pablo Sarabia converted a penalty kick in the first half to lift Spain past the Swedes at the top of Group B. Spain will host Sweden in their final qualifier on Sunday carrying a 1-point advantage, needing a draw to secure first place and the automatic berth. Sweden, which had already secured at least a second-place finish, lost, 2-0, at Georgia … … Germany crushed Liechtenstein, 9-0, as Hansi Flick recorded the best start for a Germany coach with his sixth win from six games in charge.

