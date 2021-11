With 99% of companies going hybrid post-pandemic, broad endpoint security and data integrity concerns are on the rise. Teradici, the creator of industry-leading PCoIP technology and Emmy Award-winning Cloud Access Software (CAS), announced results from its first-annual Corporate Cybersecurity Report – Securing the Hybrid Workplace in 2022 and Beyond. The survey, which polled more than 8,000 respondents across a range of industries, found that hybrid workplaces are the new norm, with 99% of respondents’ reporting their workforces will split time between the office and remote settings post-pandemic. The survey also found that concerns about endpoint security and data integrity are skyrocketing as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) makes a comeback and employees commute with their devices.

