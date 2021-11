Leading fintech company at the forefront of Open Banking, Adatree (adatree.com.au), has appointed Alex Scriven as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer (COO). AAlex has 18 years’ experience in the banking and finance industry. He joins the company from credit reporting agency Equifax, where he spent the past five years as Head of Open Data Products and Strategy. Prior to this, Alex held various roles across Funds Management and Banking including leading digital banking startup innovations at Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

