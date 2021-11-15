ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Man shot, killed while waiting for father with twin brother at Westmoreland County bar

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
UPPER BURRELL, Pa. — A man was shot and killed Saturday night inside a crowded Westmoreland County bar while his twin brother and their father were also there.

The deadly shooting happened at Woodpeckers Pub and Grub in Upper Burrell, near New Kensington.

“When I got here, it was kind of a chaotic scene. People out in the parking lot yelling, screaming,” said Police Chief Kenneth Pate.

Pate said the bar was crowded when a regular customer identified as Daniel Moles, 61, pulled out a .45 caliber gun and fired twice. One shot hit a 30-year-old man from Vandergrift, killing him.

Investigators said the victim and Moles did not know each other and did not have any interaction at the bar.

Officers said the victim’s twin brother carried him to a car and tried to drive to a nearby hospital. The man kept getting worse and they eventually pulled over to call 911. The two brothers were waiting for their father who was working at the bar as a cook.

“I talked to the father. He’s just devastated. Just looking for answers, and so are we,” Pate said.

Pate described the moments after the shooting as officers rushed to the bar.

“At that point we just tried to get people out of the bar that we could,” he said. “I know there were a couple patrons involved with it that had taken him sort of into custody and secured the weapon, and when officers arrived, they put him under arrest,” Pate said.

Moles was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison and is charged with criminal homicide.

Woodpeckers posted a message on Facebook, saying: “This was a horrible nightmare for all our customers and workers. Our hearts are broken for our co-worker Randy and his family. Please pray for them.”

