ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid booster programme extended to over-40s following JCVI advice

By Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdQ5o_0cwvZV4000

The Covid-19 booster vaccination programme is to be extended to include healthy people aged 40 to 49 as the government seeks to better protect the UK population against a feared winter surge in cases and hospitalisations.

As the situation on the continent worsens – with many nations reimposing restrictions amid rising infections and deaths – the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their second dose.

It has also said that 16 and 17-year-olds should come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech jab, to be administered at least 12 weeks after the first.

The JCVI said the two new policies will “help extend our protection into 2022” – though prime minster Boris Johnson insisted there was still nothing in the data to suggest restrictions will be needed over Christmas, despite the “storm of infection” in Europe.

The PM said that countries with lower vaccination rates, such as those in Eastern Europe, have recorded higher surges in cases in recent weeks and been forced to response with harsher measures, “while those countries with higher vaccination rates have so far fared better.”

He added: “It shows us that if we want to control the epidemic here in the UK and if we want to avoid restrictions on our daily lives we must all get vaccinated as soon as we are eligible.”

Some 12.6 million people have received a booster jab in the UK so far. Those aged over 40 will be invited to receive a third dose of either Pfizer or Moderna in the coming weeks, the government said, but only if six months have passed since their second jab was administered.

A new study from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown that two weeks after receiving a booster dose, protection against symptomatic infection was 93.1 per cent among those who had initially received Oxford/AstraZeneca, and 94.0 per cent for Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

While experts say vaccine effectiveness against severe outcomes, such as hospital admission, remains high for several months after completing the primary course, researchers have seen greater waning in older adults and those with underlying medical conditions compared with young, healthy adults.

However, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, said the “waning signal” after two vaccine doses is also starting to show in those aged 40 to 49, adding that this is why the JCVI has “acted decisively” in extending the booster jab rollout.

People aged under 40 might also be advised to get a booster in the future, said Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation for the JCVI.

He told a Downing Street briefing: "We are looking very closely at the data all the time and should there be sufficient signal to warrant a third dose, so a booster dose for this age group, then certainly we will announce that and advise that accordingly."

The prime minister also suggested that Britons may soon need a booster jab to be considered "fully vaccinated" when going abroad or for self-isolation rules. He said there were plans underway to add the third dose to the NHS Covid travel pass.

“What the general lesson is from anybody who wants to travel, you can see that getting fully vaccinated with a booster is going to be something that will, on the whole, make your life easier in all kinds of ways, including on foreign travel,” he added.

In line with data from Israel, it’s expected the UK’s booster programme will help to prevent Covid-19 deaths throughout Christmas and beyond.

Among the over-60s who have received a booster jab, there has been “a tenfold reduction against all Covid infections, an 18.7-fold reduction against hospitalisations, and a 14.7-fold reduction against mortality, and that's on top of the initial course of Pfizer,” said Prof Van-Tam.

“So I believe therefore that if the booster programme is successful, and with very high uptake, we can massively reduce the worry about hospitalisation and death due to Covid at Christmas, and for the rest of this winter.”

However, Prof Van-Tam said that “everyone has a key role to play” in minimising disruption from Covid in the coming months.

“Wear face coverings in crowded places if it is practical to do so, increase indoor ventilation whenever you can, make sure you are vaccinated and, like any medicine, make sure you finish the course,” he said.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said there has not been any safety concerns regarding the rollout of booster jabs.

"We also welcome the recommendation for 16 to 17-year-olds to come forward and have a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,” she added.

"We ensure all suspected reports are carefully followed up. The Expert Working Group of the Commission on Human Medicines has confirmed that reports of suspected myocarditis (heart inflammation) following Covid-19 vaccines are extremely rare and that the balance of risks and benefits overall remains favourable."

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: UK to have an annual booster programme, experts suggest

Various studies have indicated the vaccine’s ability to protect our immune system against the damaging effects of the virus does decrease over time. This could explain why infection, death, and hospitalisation rates skyrocketed in the UK, despite the fact that a majority of adults are fully vaccinated. Deaths amongst the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro International

France extends COVID-19 booster shots, requires them for health pass

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that those aged 65 and older will need to present proof of a COVID-19 booster shot from mid-December for health passes that give access to restaurants, trains and planes to remain valid. Besides, the third shot, so far available only for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Covid-19 booster jabs to be offered to over-40s in Scotland

Scots aged between 40 and 50 will be able to get a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the Scottish Government has said. The announcement comes after a similar move in England, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. The change would also allow for a second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid#Europe#England#Uk#Jcvi#Pfizer Biontech Jab#Ukhsa#Oxford Astrazeneca#Pfizer Bion
newschain

Over-40s called for Covid-19 booster in bid to save Christmas

Health officials have warned of a “bumpy few months ahead” as they extended the Covid-19 booster programme to include healthy adults over the age of 40. Ministers across the UK have accepted a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that the booster programme should be extended to include people aged 40 to 49.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: PM says UK ‘cannot be complacent’ about new wave as booster vaccines extended to over-40s

Boris Johnson today warned that the UK “cannot afford to be complacent” about a new wave of coronavirus in Europe.At a press conference this afternoon the prime minister said the country must be “vigilant” after a rise in UK cases and urged people to get a booster jab if they are eligible.Mr Johnson’s remarks were made after it was announced the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme is to be extended to include healthy 40 to 49-year-olds.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said all adults over the age of 40 should be offered a booster, six months after their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Nurse to take over Jersey's vaccination programme

A senior nurse is taking over the running of Jersey's Covid vaccine programme in 2022. Emma Baker currently leads staff working in infection control and prevention for the health service. She will replace Becky Sherrington, who will become the chief inspector for the Jersey Care Commission. Changes to Jersey's vaccination...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid-19: Booster jabs for over-40s and Northern Ireland considers Covid passports

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning.. The UK's booster vaccine programme will be extended to over-40s to top up protection and help limit the spread of the virus over winter. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would be an "utter tragedy" if people who had two doses were to become seriously ill because their immunity was allowed to wane. So far, 12.6m people have received a third dose, which has been offered to over-50s, front-line medical staff and people who have health conditions that put them at greater risk. Each UK nation will decide on their own booster programme, but Scotland and Wales have already announced they will also offer third doses to over-40s. UK vaccine experts also said 16- and 17-year-olds, initially offered only one dose, should receive their second.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Spain expands booster shot programme as COVID-19 cases rise

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain is now offering third doses of COVID-19 vaccines to people aged 60 and over, expanding the booster shot programme from the previous age threshold of 70 as infections rise, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Spain has fully vaccinated 79% of its population, and started...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Why tourist boards need to stop whitewashing the UK’s international image

Don’t say it too loudly, for fear of jinxing it – but international travel is picking up again. Global tourism conferences like London’s World Travel Market are back, and the UK’s tourism marketing boards will be keen to drum up renewed business from abroad.But I have a gripe; a rather long-standing one. It’s that the image these government-funded bodies present of the UK is, to put it mildly, rather monocultural. VisitBritain, which has been in existence for 52 years, is tasked with raising Britain’s profile worldwide, increasing the volume and value of tourism exports and developing our so-called “visitor...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Northern Ireland approves mandatory vaccine passports despite DUP objections

Northern Ireland has approved the use of mandatory vaccine passports in some hospitality settings after receiving a wide backing from Stormont ministers. Only the DUP opposed the move, saying that economic and human rights impacts had not been considered before the proposal was brought in. Mandatory vaccine passports will be...
WORLD
The Independent

EU reviewing Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill for emergency use

The European Union's drug regulator said it has started evaluating the coronavirus pill made by Pfizer Inc. to see if it might be used in emergency situations before it is officially authorized.In a statement Friday, the European Medicines Agency said it is looking at data on the effectiveness of Pfizer's antiviral pill when given to people infected with COVID-19 who are not yet hospitalized but are at risk of developing severe disease.Early results suggest Pfizer's pill reduces the risk of hospitalization or death, compared with people who received a dummy pill, when they were treated within three to five...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Should Covid jabs be made mandatory in the UK? Tell us in our poll

As Austria announces it will make Covid vaccines a legal requirement by next February, questions are being raised around the rest of the Europe.Will other countries follow suit? Should they? If so, when? As of today, 19 November, more than 46 million people across all four UK nations have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. On top of that, some 14.2 million have gone out and got their third – so-called booster – jabs.(We want to know what you think in our poll at the bottom of the article) However, the situation is much worse across Europe, with countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Europe news: Lockdown reimposed in Austria to avoid fifth wave as continent sees spike in deaths

Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full coronavirus lockdown this autumn to tackle a new wave of infections.The national shutdown will come into force on Monday, and the whole of the country’s population will also be required to get vaccinated against the disease by February.Austria introduced a lockdown for all those who were unvaccinated on Monday but since then infections have continued to set new records.The two worst-hit provinces, Salzburg and Upper Austria, said on Thursday they would introduce their own lockdowns, raising pressure on the government to do the same nationally.With cold...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfxrtv.com

Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

342K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy