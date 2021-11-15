In Lebanon, the orchestra plays on

AFI FEST 2021 REVIEW! Costa Brava, Lebanon, written and directed by Mounia Akl and set in post-Beirut-port-blast Lebanon, is about the Badri family. They left the madness of their lives in the city eight years prior to live in blissful isolation in their cozy family mansion in remote green hills. The ex-activist couple Soraya (Nadine Labaki) and Walid (Saleh Bakri) are at the center of this drama. They live a somewhat bohemian life, happily raising their two daughters, rebellious teenager Tala (Nadia Charbel) and her fiercely curious younger sister Rim (Ceana Restom). Soraya and Walid are also taking care of his aging, sick mother. The household is cut off from the world and self-sufficient, living mainly off the land, but they still get news that things are not going well in the capital amid uprisings due to poor government management.

