ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police to begin dig in search for girl, 14, who disappeared 21 years ago

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mu4Bg_0cwvXt7k00

Detectives are set to begin digging an area of land in connection with the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from a care home more than 20 years ago.

Sarah Benford was last seen in the Kettering area of Northamptonshire on April 6 2000, before a murder probe was launched three years later.

Northamptonshire Police said they would begin excavating a 70-metre by 70-metre area in the town after receiving “significant intelligence”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u42Mg_0cwvXt7k00
Missing teenager Sarah Benford has not been seen since April 2000 (Northamptonshire Police/PA) (PA Archive)

A number of suspects have been arrested since Sarah’s disappearance, and searches have been conducted in Kettering, London and Wales, but nobody has ever been charged.

On Monday, following intelligence obtained by the force’s Major Investigation Team, searches are set to begin on an area of open space land in the Valley Walk area of Kettering.

The site will be sealed off until the excavation, expected to last two weeks, is complete.

The force said specialist search teams will be assisted by forensic archaeologists, and penetration radar equipment will be deployed to assess any movement on the section of land under investigation.

Dozens of officers will provide scene guard support throughout the dig and the area will be screened off from the public while the search is happening.

Detective Superintendent Joe Banfield who is leading the Northamptonshire Police operation, said: “We have received significant intelligence which has pointed us to this site as a possible area of interest.

“Sarah went missing more than 21 years ago now, but we have never given up trying to find her body and, potentially, tracing her killer or killers.

We have received significant intelligence which has pointed us to this site as a possible area of interest.

“We have informed Sarah’s family and they are supportive of the operation being carried out today. We will be in close contact with them as the excavation unfolds, but we request that members of the media do not try to contact them.

“Clearly someone out there knows what happened to Sarah all those years ago and we would urge anyone with new information to contact us on 101 or, in confidence, via the Crimestoppers hotline on 0800 555111.”

Police have said people with information relating to Sarah’s disappearance should contact them quoting incident number 359 of 10/11/2021.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 5

Vickie Andrus
5d ago

Prayers for her to be found so she can be put to rest properly!🙏🙏

Reply
10
Paul Carrillo
4d ago

positive energy going out to the family, giving them comfort and If she is found, giving them some relief and closure.

Reply
2
Related
newschain

Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder. Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked. He died the next day,...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northamptonshire Police#Murder#Major Investigation Team
whdh.com

Wakefield police seek help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wakefield are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl. Lilyana Halliday was last seen outside the Walgreens on Main Street with a friend on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wakefield Police Department. Halliday is described as 5 feet, 4...
WAKEFIELD, MA
Davenport Journal

“I had to save us from this financial crisis”, Mother drowned her 8-year-old son in bathtub and tried to smother her younger son to death; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 34-year-old mother will spend the rest of her life in prison for killing her 8-year-old son and attempting to smother her 6-year-old son to death. The mom then jumped off a bridge. The 34-year-old mother was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. In August, the defendant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of her 8-year-old son and first-degree assault for smothering her younger son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
primenewsghana.com

Police arrest teacher who severely beat 9-year-old pupil

The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command has arrested a teacher with the Happy Royals International School for allegedly inflicting injuries on a nine-year-old pupil. The teacher, 30-year-old Elizabeth Tweneboah Kodua was handed over to the police by her uncle. Police have begun interrogating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police: Man who killed 9-year-old Candy Rogers took his own life decades ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed 9-year-old Candy Rogers in 1959 will not face a jury, nor face jail time.  It took three generations of law enforcement personnel to solve the case, but Spokane Police Sergeant Zac Storment was finally able to identify the young girl’s killer.  “I keep saying, it’s the Mount Everest of our cold cases… the...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Santa Rosa Police Call Abduction of 15-Year-Old Vallejo Girl a ‘Poorly Planned Prank’

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Rosa police confirmed Thursday afternoon that the alleged abduction of a 15-year-old Vallejo girl in Santa Rosa– which triggered an Amber Alert — was in fact “a poorly planned prank.” The California Highway Patrol issued the alert early Thursday asking for help locating 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi and her alleged abductor 20-year-old Ionita Cimino. The Santa Rosa Police Department tweeted a video shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, with Lt. Dan Marincik providing an update in the case. Marincik noted that there were “many difficulties” with the investigation, including a delay over two and a half hours between when...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Searching For Missing, Endangered 65-Year-Old George Girdish Who Walked Away From Caretaker

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a missing and endangered man they said walked away from his caretaker in Washington County. Sixty-five-year-old George Girdish left his caretaker in the Sheetz parking lot on Racetrack Road in Washington Tuesday afternoon. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since and hasn’t returned home, police said. (Photo provided by state police) He was last seen wearing a camo jacket and gray pants. His last known location was the Rivers Casino on Tuesday, police said, and he may have traveled out of the area. He’s described as 5-foot-10, weighing 150 to 170 pounds.
WASHINGTON, PA
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
103K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy