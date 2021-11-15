ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU set to expand Belarus sanctions list amid borders row

 5 days ago
World News

European Union foreign ministers are expected to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a “hybrid attack” on the bloc by president Alexander Lukashenko.

The 27-country EU has already slapped a series of sanctions on Mr Lukashenko and senior Belarus officials over what the bloc says were fraudulent elections last August that illegitimately returned him to power, as well as the security crackdown on the opposition and peaceful protesters that followed.

The ministers are set to adjust the kinds of sanctions that can be imposed to include airlines and travel agents allegedly involved in the migrant stand-off at Belarus’s borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Migrant carry firewood as they gather at the Belarus-Poland border (BelTA pool photo via AP) (AP)

Those to be hit by the measures, which involve asset freezes and travel bans, should be named in coming days.

The EU says that the authoritarian Belarusian regime has for months invited migrants to Minsk, many of them Iraqis, with the promise of helping them cross the borders into the three countries, which form the eastern flank of both the 27-nation EU and Nato.

In response, the three have been reinforcing their borders.

In an interview, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he and his two Baltic counterparts are discussing whether to call for emergency consultations at the Nato military alliance.

CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Pull US forces if Germany pulls nuclear weapons support

If Germany withdraws active support for NATO's nuclear deterrence, the United States should relocate most of the 35,000 U.S. military personnel in Germany to other NATO member states. President Joe Biden is loath to criticize Germany's disinterest in being a reliable ally. Still, the relocation may soon become inevitable. Consider...
MILITARY
sunnysidesun.com

CNN on scene as violence erupts on Belarus-Poland border

The humanitarian crisis in Belarus is turning into a physical assault on Europe's borders, as migrants ramp up the fight for their lives by trying to force their way into Poland. CNN's Matthew Chance is in the middle of this dangerous escalation unfolding on an international frontier.
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

