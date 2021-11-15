ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A breakdown of 'Fragile', the viral pop song poking China

By Jerome TAYLOR, Sam Yeh
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ub8oV_0cwvXXts00
'Fragile' by rapper Namewee, featuring Kimberley Chen, has become a viral sensation across Asia and beyond despite being scrubbed by censors in mainland China /AFP

With more than 30 million YouTube views, the song "Fragile" has done something previously unthinkable -- become a commercial success while sending up China's authoritarian leaders.

In the Mandopop industry, poking Beijing can end careers. But Malaysian rapper Namewee and Australian singer Kimberley Chen have bucked that trend.

Days after their tongue-in-cheek love song dropped last month, Beijing's censors scrubbed their online presence, ensuring their blacklisting in the world's largest Mandarin-speaking market.

But across much of Asia and the global Chinese diaspora, the song struck a chord.

"It's an incredibly clever song, the tune is catchy, and the performance is spot on," DJ Hatfield, an associate professor at the Graduate Institute of Musicology at National Taiwan University in Taipei, told AFP.

"As for blacklisting, often censorship is the best advertisement."

Here are five ways the song mocks China.

- Little Pink -

To the uninitiated, "Fragile" sounds like any other saccharine ballad. But even before the music starts the politics are made clear with a warning: "Please be cautious if you are fragile pink."

The phrase is a reference to "little pinks" -- a term for China's online army of nationalist commenters, who go in to bat against any perceived slight.

The music video's set is awash with pink, including the clothes Namewee and Chen wear as well as a giant panda -- a clear reference to China -- dancing in pink camouflage overalls.

The catchy chorus meanwhile centres around apologising to someone who is fragile and cannot take criticism.

- NMSL -

At one point in the song, Namewee wrestles with the giant panda in an empty pink swimming pool while singing the line "You say NMSL to me when you get angry".

For anyone observing online tussles between China's nationalists and their latest target, the phrase NMSL is ubiquitous.

It stands for "ni ma si le" -- or in simple English "your mum is dead" -- and is often left in online comments.

Last year a flame war erupted between Chinese and Thai netizens over a Thai celebrity's comments about the coronavirus.

Thai internet users started to subvert the phrase, creating a host of viral memes that portrayed China's nationalists as automatons who instantly type "NMSL" whenever they spot something online they disagree with.

- Winnie the Pooh -

While the main target of the song is China's nationalist netizens, President Xi Jinping is not spared.

He has long been satirised as looking like the children's book character Winnie the Pooh -- China's censors often remove online references to the character.

Namewee sings how Winnie the Pooh might disappear people who breach China's internet restrictions, namechecks Xi's "common prosperity" drive and references forced labour camps for Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province.

- Apples and pineapples -

At one point Namewee raps how the subject of his song "swallows the apple, cuts off the pineapple."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z33w5_0cwvXXts00
Across much of Asia and the global Chinese diaspora 'Fragile' has struck a chord /AFP

The first is seen as a reference to Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper, a pro-democracy tabloid that collapsed after its assets were frozen and multiple executives detained under a national security law.

The second fruit refers to China's recent decision to ban imports of pineapples from Taiwan, the self-ruled island which Beijing claims and has vowed to one day seize.

Taipei said the surprise decision, just as the harvest loomed, was a pressure tactic by China -- although the ban backfired as Taiwanese and Japanese consumers snapped up the surplus fruits.

Namewee and Chen are both currently based in Taiwan.

- Bat soup -

While the song mostly lampoons Beijing and its digital defenders, Namewee and Chen's lyrics also reference Chinese people's supposed "desiring for dogs, cats, bats and civets".

As that lyric is sung, the giant panda offers Namewee a steaming pot of soup with a cuddly bat stuffed toy inside, in clear reference to the idea -- widely debunked -- that bat soup started the coronavirus.

The origin of the coronavirus remains unclear and the World Health Organization says it has been harder to pin down because of China's official opacity.

But the "bat soup" trope has also often been weaponised against both mainland Chinese and many Asian communities living overseas during this pandemic amid a surge of racist attacks and insults.

That element was one of many seized on by China's state media as it announced the blacklisting of Namewee and Chen.

"The malicious song was released to the displeasure of Chinese netizens and soon led to the delisting of the two artists," China's state-run tabloid the Global Times wrote three days after the song's release.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

China's top chipmaker just lost a quarter of its board overnight

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's leading chipmaker is going through another massive leadership shake-up. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) announced a wave of resignations in stock exchange filings Thursday evening. As many as four directors stepped down effective immediately, including Vice Chairman Chiang Shang-yi, who had joined the company just barely a year ago from Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberley Chen
Person
Xi Jinping
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Australia Says Supporting Taiwan Against China is Vital To Indo-Pacific Security

Australia says supporting Taiwan cannot be avoided despite China's military might, which overshadows even the US in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing, they say, is just waiting for the right moment to strike. When asked about Canberra's action, Australia's defense minister, Peter Dutton, said China could initiate an invasion. But, the big...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan commissions advanced new F-16s as China threat grows

CHIAYI, Taiwan, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen lauded military cooperation with Washington on Thursday as she commissioned the first combat wing of F-16 fighters upgraded with U.S. help to bolster the island's defences during rising tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Frequent Chinese and U.S. military exercises in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship In China#Xinjiang Province#Mainland China#Malaysian#Australian#Chinese#Nmsl#Onli
hngn.com

China May Spark New Pandemic as High-Risk Viruses Found Lurking in Wet Markets

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, at least 10,000 students in a city in the northern Chinese province of Liaoning have been confined. On Sunday, the health officials in Dalian city stated that two student halls in the west zone of Zhuanghe's university town were abandoned, with 3,291 of its former occupants - now deemed close contacts and "high-risk" persons - relocated to quarantine hotels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Log Cabin Democrat

Is China in the 2020s like Germany in the early 1900s?

Mark Twain is often given credit for the quote, “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” The quote emphasizes that events do not always unfold in the same way, but they often unfold in similar ways. The tale of China’s military ambitions as a great power, just now starting to be told, may end up sharing similarities with the tale of Germany’s military ambitions from the early 1900s. Both tales start with a country’s economy growing so quickly that the country moved from being a minor power to becoming a great power. Germany used its newfound economic might to build a powerful military, which it used in an attempt to expand its territory. China has sent signals that it intends to use its military to pursue the same goal. The strategic decisions that China makes about where and when to enter into conflicts will determine if it is successful or if it suffers setbacks like Germany did.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Australia mocks 'silly' China criticism of nuclear subs

Australia on Friday openly mocked a senior Chinese diplomat's warnings about its plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, saying they were "so silly it's funny". The Chinese embassy's charge d'affaires, Wang Xining, said Australia would become the "naughty guy" if it procures the submarines, which are capable of stealthy, long-duration missions. Nuclear-powered submarines are designed to launch long-range attacks, Wang argued in an interview with The Guardian. "So who are you going to attack? You are no longer a peace lover, a peace defender, you become a sabre wielder in certain form," said Wang, who is China's top representative in Australia since the previous ambassador's departure last month after a five-year term.
CHINA
Defense One

The World Is Fed Up With China’s Belligerence

In Chinese-speaking communities beyond the reach of Beijing’s censorship regime, the song “Fragile” has been an unexpected hit. With more than 26 million views on YouTube since dropping in mid-October, the satirical love song to Chinese nationalism has topped the site’s charts for Taiwan and Hong Kong, its lyrics mocking Chinese Communist Party rhetoric about Taiwan while also taking aim at Xi Jinping and Chinese censors.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

AFP

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy