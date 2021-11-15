ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

70 Biggest Movers From Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wj0AS_0cwvXG8l00

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares surged 63.2% to close at $10.74 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained 37.5% to close at $4.62.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) jumped 32.4% to settle at $2.82 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised FY21 guidance.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) rose 30.7% to settle at $18.49 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) rose 30.2% to close at $70.94 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) climbed 27.8% to close at $0.9202. The retail-investor-favorite company reported third-quarter net income of CAD 11.3 million, compared to net loss of CAD 71.4 million in the year-ago period. In addition, Sundial Growers said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to CA$100 million worth of its outstanding common shares.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) gained 24.6% to settle at $3.24 on continued legalization hopes amid a Republican-leg marijuana legalization bill.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) surged 22.1% to close at $21.54.

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) climbed 21.8% to settle at $13.40 following Q2 results.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares jumped 21.5% to close at $3.28 after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) jumped 20.8% to settle at $23.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) climbed 20.1% to close at $26.55 after the company reported Q3 results and reported the purchase of STI Norland.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) jumped 19.4% to close at $4.93 following Q3 results.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) rose 19.2% to settle at $4.50 after the company reported Q3 results and named Tony Scott as President, CEO.

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) surged 18.4% to close at $23.00 following Q3 results.

Stran & Company, Inc.. (NASDAQ: STRN) shares gained 18.3% to close at $5.75. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) surged 18.3% to settle at $54.17. RBC Capital recently upgraded Xometry from Sector Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $80 to $53.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) climbed 18.1% to close at $3.53.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 17.7% to settle at $46.37.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) gained 17.2% to close at $12.89.

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA) surged 16.7% to close at $19.25 after the company priced its IPO at $16.50 per share.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) jumped 16.4% to settle at $7.25. Airspan Networks recently posted Q3 loss of $0.41 per share.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 15.9% to close at $14.87.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI) jumped 15.8% to settle at $12.81. Seeking Alpha set a $35 price target on the stock.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) gained 15.1% to settle at $7.85.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) jumped 14.6% to close at $22.58.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) gained 13.8% to settle at $5.02 following Q3 results.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) jumped 13.7% to close at $5.58.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) gained 13.5% to settle at $5.62 following Q3 results.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) rose 13% to close at $7.11 after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $0.962 million and EPS of $0.13. The company had recorded first vehicle revenues during the quarter.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) jumped 12.5% to settle at $6.30.

MoneyGram International reported in Form4 filing Chairman, CEO bought 5,000 shares at average price of $5.60 per share.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) gained 12% to close at $1,669.52.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) gained 11.6% to close at $10.67. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) gained 10.9% to settle at $4.98.

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) climbed 10.8% to close at $22.04. Backblaze surged 24% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $16 a share.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 7.6% to close at $9.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) gained 7.6% to settle at $5.81. Quoin Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with Genpharm Services for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) surged 6.9% to close at $2.7050.

Losers

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares dipped 45.7% to close at $1.46 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) tumbled 45.6% to settle at $6.04. Oncorus reported initial safety, tolerability, immune activation and positive clinical response data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of ONCR-177, its lead viral immunotherapy candidate, at the SITC 2021.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) dropped 45.4% to close at $3.64. Acutus Medical reported third-quarter revenues of $4.6 million, up from $3.2 million a year ago. The non-GAAP loss per share narrowed from 90 cents to 87 cents. The results trailed expectations. Citing COVID-19 related uncertainty, the company lowered its full-year revenues guidance to $17 million to $17.5 million, below the $22.46 million consensus estimates.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 41.8% to close at $1.71 after the company announced it decided to halt the clinical development of MarzAA and focus solely on complement programs and protease medicines platforms. The company also reported Q3 results.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) fell 22.1% to close at $32.14 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT) dropped 22% to settle at $32.05 following quarterly sales miss.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) fell 21.7% to close at $3.87. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) fell 19.6% to close at $9.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) dipped 19.6% to settle at $17.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) fell 18.9% to close at $12.98 following downbeat quarterly results.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 18.5% to close at $7.18 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 18.4% to close at $13.50. Vaxxinity surged 27% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $13 per share.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) dipped 18.1% to settle at $16.40.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) fell 18% to close at $5.87 after the company posted a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share. The company also reported preliminary results from Phase 1 dose escalation monotherapy study of COM902.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 17.6% to settle at $5.68. Lordstown Motors reported a net loss of $95.8 million in the third quarter ended the quarter with $233.8 million in cash. The pre-production electric vehicle maker said it now expects commercial production of its Endurance EV pickup to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and not the second quarter as it had previously estimated. BTIG downgraded Lordstown Motors from Buy to Neutral.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) declined 17% to close at $12.23 following quarterly results.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dropped 16.1% to close at $43.55 after climbing 15% on Thursday.

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) fell 15% to settle at $11.75.

Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) dipped 14.8% to close at $10.45. The company priced its IPO at $13 per share.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 14.7% to settle at $83.35. Credit Suisse downgraded Celsius Holdings from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $82 to $103.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) fell 14.3% to close at $15.00.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) dipped 13.7% to settle at $11.18. B of A securities, last week, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $17 to $10 following the company's Q3 earnings results.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) fell 13.2% to close at $4.79 following weak quarterly sales.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) dropped 13.2% to settle at $8.85 following quarterly results. reported third-quarter revenue growth of 49% year-over-year to $7.9 million, and +8% sequentially. BlackSky reduced its FY21 revenue forecast to $30 million - $34 million (consensus $38 million), from the prior view of $40 million, citing the timing of new contract start dates and supply chain impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 12.6% to settle at $6.17 after reporting Q3 results.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) fell 12.1% to close at $2.25 following weak quarterly sales.

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 11.2% to close at $5.79 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) fell 11.1% to close at $11.05.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 10.7% to close at $7.59. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $8.50 per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) fell 10.3% to close at $21.07.

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) dropped 9% to close at $18.21. The company, on Thursday, posted upbeat quarterly results.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 5.8% to settle at $12.28 following Q3 results.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) shares increased by 2.86% to $24.75 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares moved upwards by 2.41% to $37.3. Dave & Buster's Enter's trading volume hit 87.6K shares by close, accounting for 6.84% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: UWM Holdings Corp

In this momentum-driven market, news can make you or break you. With respect to UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE: UWMC), a change of heart by the company has whipsawed shareholders something fierce over the past few days. The treacherous price instigated by the companies actions makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 200 Points; Connect Biopharma Shares Tumble

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.58% to 35,664.58 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 16,078.19. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.05% to 4,706.69. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 48,398,450 cases with around 789,150 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,489,620 cases and 465,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,989,960 COVID-19 cases with 612,170 deaths. In total, there were at least 256,532,940 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,151,120 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Regis Corporation#Pharmaceuticals#Board Of Directors#Everspin Technologies#Mram#Wnw#Soc Telemed#Tlmd#Fy21#Brilliant Earth Group#Brlt#Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Krus#Sundial Growers Inc#Sndl#Cad#Im Cannabis Corp#Imcc#Republican
Benzinga

Why This Investor Bought Coinbase Stock Following Pullback

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) traded lower last week after reporting weak third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Coinbase reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.56 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.57 billion. Coinbase...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Alcanna (LQSIF)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Alcanna. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on September 27, 2018. Alcanna does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled. There is no upcoming split for Alcanna. Q. What sector and industry does Alcanna (LQSIF) operate in?. A. Alcanna is in the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CEO Of Staar Surgical Trades $12M In Company Stock

Caren Mason, CEO at Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Caren Mason exercised options to purchase 105,000 Staar Surgical shares at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $814,800 on November 18. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $113.83 to $114.20 to raise a total of $11,965,100 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Duke Realty Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Flora Growth's Stock Plummets On Announcing Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering

Cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced on Friday the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million units, with each being sold at $3 per unit. Pursuant to the offering, each unit consists of one common share and one-half warrant, with each unit warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $3.75 per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Phunware Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) is trading higher Friday after the company announced it will begin processing initial issuances of PhunCoin. Following the initial distributions, Phunware said it will reserve approximately 72% of the maximum available supply, which is 100 billion PhunCoin. One PhunCoin is currently valued at $0.008. “As we work...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nio Mops Up $2B Following Closure Of At-the-Market Offering; Can Its Beaten Down Stock Find Redemption?

Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell over 9% in the week ending Nov. 19, underperforming most of its EV peers. The stock, however, saw an upward bounce in late trading on Friday. What Happened: Nio announced Friday following the market close that it has completed its previously announced at-the-market offering of 53.29 million ADSs and raised $2 billion in gross proceeds.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock rose 15.69% to $7.15 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 561.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million. Aspira Womens Health...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 3.39% to $242.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. Moderna Inc. closed $255.26 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Agilent Technologies Earnings Preview

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Agilent Technologies will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.03. Agilent Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Option Traders Active In Moderna After Authorization For Booster Shot

What Happened: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) closed 5% higher Friday after it was announced the U.S. FDA had authorized its COVID-19 booster shot for adults 18 and older. This is welcome news for bullish traders as the stock has been slumping after the earnings miss on Nov. 4 that had seen the stock drop from $345 down to $211 before bouncing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shows Heavy Options Volume On News Of Higher Fulfillment Fees

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it will be raising its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) fees, starting Jan. 18, 2022, which analysis suggests could raise $3.1 billion in incremental revenue. While the gains on the stock Friday have been muted (+0.22%) as of this writing, it's not an issue of trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Macy's Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Potential For New Value Unlocks'

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) shares pulled back by 4.7% on Friday after the stock’s big post-earnings gain on Thursday. Macy’s reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 on revenue of $5.4 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of 31 cents and $5.2 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 35.3% from a year ago.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy