70 Biggest Movers From Friday

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares surged 63.2% to close at $10.74 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained 37.5% to close at $4.62.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) jumped 32.4% to settle at $2.82 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and raised FY21 guidance.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) rose 30.7% to settle at $18.49 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) rose 30.2% to close at $70.94 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) climbed 27.8% to close at $0.9202. The retail-investor-favorite company reported third-quarter net income of CAD 11.3 million, compared to net loss of CAD 71.4 million in the year-ago period. In addition, Sundial Growers said its board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to CA$100 million worth of its outstanding common shares.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) gained 24.6% to settle at $3.24 on continued legalization hopes amid a Republican-leg marijuana legalization bill.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) surged 22.1% to close at $21.54.

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) climbed 21.8% to settle at $13.40 following Q2 results.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares jumped 21.5% to close at $3.28 after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) jumped 20.8% to settle at $23.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) climbed 20.1% to close at $26.55 after the company reported Q3 results and reported the purchase of STI Norland.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) jumped 19.4% to close at $4.93 following Q3 results.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) rose 19.2% to settle at $4.50 after the company reported Q3 results and named Tony Scott as President, CEO.

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) surged 18.4% to close at $23.00 following Q3 results.

Stran & Company, Inc.. (NASDAQ: STRN) shares gained 18.3% to close at $5.75. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) surged 18.3% to settle at $54.17. RBC Capital recently upgraded Xometry from Sector Perform to Outperform and lowered the price target from $80 to $53.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) climbed 18.1% to close at $3.53.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 17.7% to settle at $46.37.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) gained 17.2% to close at $12.89.

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA) surged 16.7% to close at $19.25 after the company priced its IPO at $16.50 per share.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) jumped 16.4% to settle at $7.25. Airspan Networks recently posted Q3 loss of $0.41 per share.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 15.9% to close at $14.87.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI) jumped 15.8% to settle at $12.81. Seeking Alpha set a $35 price target on the stock.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) gained 15.1% to settle at $7.85.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) jumped 14.6% to close at $22.58.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) gained 13.8% to settle at $5.02 following Q3 results.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) jumped 13.7% to close at $5.58.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELDN) gained 13.5% to settle at $5.62 following Q3 results.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) rose 13% to close at $7.11 after the company reported third-quarter revenue of $0.962 million and EPS of $0.13. The company had recorded first vehicle revenues during the quarter.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) jumped 12.5% to settle at $6.30.

MoneyGram International reported in Form4 filing Chairman, CEO bought 5,000 shares at average price of $5.60 per share.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) gained 12% to close at $1,669.52.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) gained 11.6% to close at $10.67. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) gained 10.9% to settle at $4.98.

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) climbed 10.8% to close at $22.04. Backblaze surged 24% on Thursday after pricing its IPO at $16 a share.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 7.6% to close at $9.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) gained 7.6% to settle at $5.81. Quoin Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive License and Distribution Agreement with Genpharm Services for QRX003 for Netherton Syndrome.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) surged 6.9% to close at $2.7050.

Losers

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares dipped 45.7% to close at $1.46 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) tumbled 45.6% to settle at $6.04. Oncorus reported initial safety, tolerability, immune activation and positive clinical response data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical study of ONCR-177, its lead viral immunotherapy candidate, at the SITC 2021.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) dropped 45.4% to close at $3.64. Acutus Medical reported third-quarter revenues of $4.6 million, up from $3.2 million a year ago. The non-GAAP loss per share narrowed from 90 cents to 87 cents. The results trailed expectations. Citing COVID-19 related uncertainty, the company lowered its full-year revenues guidance to $17 million to $17.5 million, below the $22.46 million consensus estimates.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 41.8% to close at $1.71 after the company announced it decided to halt the clinical development of MarzAA and focus solely on complement programs and protease medicines platforms. The company also reported Q3 results.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) fell 22.1% to close at $32.14 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT) dropped 22% to settle at $32.05 following quarterly sales miss.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) fell 21.7% to close at $3.87. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) fell 19.6% to close at $9.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) dipped 19.6% to settle at $17.23 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) fell 18.9% to close at $12.98 following downbeat quarterly results.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 18.5% to close at $7.18 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and provided a business update.

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) fell 18.4% to close at $13.50. Vaxxinity surged 27% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $13 per share.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) dipped 18.1% to settle at $16.40.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) fell 18% to close at $5.87 after the company posted a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share. The company also reported preliminary results from Phase 1 dose escalation monotherapy study of COM902.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 17.6% to settle at $5.68. Lordstown Motors reported a net loss of $95.8 million in the third quarter ended the quarter with $233.8 million in cash. The pre-production electric vehicle maker said it now expects commercial production of its Endurance EV pickup to begin in the third quarter of 2022 and not the second quarter as it had previously estimated. BTIG downgraded Lordstown Motors from Buy to Neutral.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) declined 17% to close at $12.23 following quarterly results.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) dropped 16.1% to close at $43.55 after climbing 15% on Thursday.

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) fell 15% to settle at $11.75.

Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) dipped 14.8% to close at $10.45. The company priced its IPO at $13 per share.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) fell 14.7% to settle at $83.35. Credit Suisse downgraded Celsius Holdings from Outperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $82 to $103.

Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ: RLYB) fell 14.3% to close at $15.00.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) dipped 13.7% to settle at $11.18. B of A securities, last week, downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $17 to $10 following the company's Q3 earnings results.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) fell 13.2% to close at $4.79 following weak quarterly sales.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) dropped 13.2% to settle at $8.85 following quarterly results. reported third-quarter revenue growth of 49% year-over-year to $7.9 million, and +8% sequentially. BlackSky reduced its FY21 revenue forecast to $30 million - $34 million (consensus $38 million), from the prior view of $40 million, citing the timing of new contract start dates and supply chain impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 12.6% to settle at $6.17 after reporting Q3 results.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) fell 12.1% to close at $2.25 following weak quarterly sales.

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 11.2% to close at $5.79 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE: IS) fell 11.1% to close at $11.05.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 10.7% to close at $7.59. The company, on Thursday, priced its IPO at $8.50 per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) fell 10.3% to close at $21.07.

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) dropped 9% to close at $18.21. The company, on Thursday, posted upbeat quarterly results.

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) fell 5.8% to settle at $12.28 following Q3 results.