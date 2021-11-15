ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Show Review: Wolf Alice Rocks the Paradise

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolf Alice stepped onto stage fashionably late at the Paradise last Thursday night. Ellie Roswell and Joff Oddie — the duo that first formed the band out of London in 2010 — donned blazers and button-ups. Wasting little time, the five-piece band set the night off on an up-note, breaking into...

bcgavel.com

Men I Trust sessions with the crowd at Paradise Rock Club

Halfway through Men I Trust’s November 4th concert, lead singer Emma Proulx politely asked the audience to buy discounted t-shirts and vinyls from their Untourable Album tour so they could pay for a new tire on their van. “Please buy them for yourselves,” Proulx said with a smile in her...
theithacan.org

Review: Indie-rock album wears its heart on its sleeve

Following its Grammy win in 2018 for Best Rock Album with 2017’s, “A Deeper Understanding,” The War on Drugs has returned with another alternative/indie–rock album. The band members continue to wear their hearts on their sleeve, with their newest work further cementing what made fans fall in love with them since their 2008 debut album, “Wagonwheel Blues.”
thecorsaironline.com

Wolf Alice Performs At Teragram Ballroom

For British rock band Wolf Alice’s large stage presence, a small mosh pit at their Teragram ballroom concert in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 28, felt unusually intimate. During the show, Ellie Roswell, the band’s vocalist, even interacted with the audience. She lightheartedly responded to a fan at the concert who commented on the Manchester-born singer’s accent. “Do I actually sound like that?” she said.
thequakercampus.org

Summer is Back for the Winter: Butterfly Paradise Album Review

It has been three years since Jessica Domingo released an album, so I’m more than thrilled to have access to the music that Butterfly Paradise provides. The best way to describe Domingo’s songs is ‘ASMR, but make it musical;’ her voice, lyrics, and beats are all extremely soothing; I have been falling asleep to it for the past couple weeks.
stereophile.com

November 2021 Rock/Pop Record Reviews

Easy Eye Sound (16-bit/44.1kHz streaming on Qobuz). 2021. Dan Auerbach, prod.; Richard Dodd, eng. Shannon and the Clams celebrate the 1950s and '60s with New Wave and synth-pop colors of the '80s. Their terrific musicianship, led by Shannon Shaw's penetrating voice, make this Oakland band a valuable living archive of the best aspects of rock history.
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Aesop Rock and Blockhead reunite in refuse on ‘Garbology’

After spending the last year away from others, perhaps we all got a glimpse into the isolation and madness that colors the mind of hip-hop hermit Aesop Rock. Like everyone else, Aesop also had a rough year, between the death of a close friend and a creative dry spell. But along the way, he partnered with long-time collaborator Blockhead, who had some beats for Aesop to rap over. This spur of the moment push for creative output evolved into an album; the first in Aesop’s discography to be completely produced by Blockhead—Garbology.
brooklynvegan.com

Wolf Alice played Bowery Ballroom (pics, video, setlist)

Wolf Alice released their third album, Blue Weekend, in June, and on Friday night (11/12) their US tour supporting it hit NYC for the first of two intimate shows at Bowery Ballroom. The band ripped through a 70-minute set which included songs from throughout their discography, including Blue Weekend standouts like "The Last Man on Earth," "Delicious Things," and "Feeling Myself." Fan favorite "Bros," from their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool, really got the crowd moving.
wers.org

Show Review: Mayer Hawthorne’s Soulful Stage Presence

Sprinkled throughout Mayer Hawthorne’s rousing two-hour set came frequent remarks about how much he had missed performing live on stage. Comments from the suave musician such as, “it’s been two years, you have no idea how much I’ve missed putting this on for you guys!” helped signify to the eager audience that Hawthorne wasn’t just going to put on a show, he was a wound-up toy ready to let loose and rock Big Night Live’s roof off.
mainstreet-nashville.com

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell talks 'Blue Weekend' ahead of Nashville show

It’s not often that one of Britain’s biggest bands plays Nashville, and even less often that its club show still has tickets left during the week of the performance. The foursome Wolf Alice began in 2010 when vocalist Ellie Rowsell was a teenager and two of their members were just beginning to play their instruments.
WBUR

Letters to Cleo returns home with stint at Paradise Rock Club

What happens when a married couple in a rock band divorces? Does that portend the end of the band?. Not necessarily, as Exene Cervenka and John Doe of X, and Christine and John McVie of Fleetwood Mac have shown. Just this month, the two couples that comprise ABBA, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson to Anni-Frid Lyngstad. surprised the world by recording again and releasing a new album, “Voyage.”
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Converge & Chelsea Wolfe – Bloodmoon: I

Hardcore punk band Converge are not strangers to the music scene because they are recognized as one of the most creative bands that have appeared from the underground of punk music. Today, Converge released Bloodmoon: I; each track has an amazing vocal collaboration by Jacob Bannon and goth rocker Chelsea Wolfe. The guitar playing by Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton and Stephen Brodsky (Cave In frontman) gives each tune a kick of strong riffs, the drum playing by Ben Koller shakes the atmosphere with hard-hitting beats and multi-instrumentalist Ben Chisholm uses his skills to contribute to the endless noises of a musical masterpiece. Fans will adore Bloodmoon: I; each song is filled with a hardcore musical style that will blow their minds away.
shutter16.com

Alice Cooper Shocks Charlotte With A Rock Spectacle For The Ages

The biggest rock show of the fall hit Charlotte as not only one, but two rock legends rolled into town. Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley assaulted rock fans at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Ampitheatre with fiery classic rock hits and all the spectacle to go with it. It was a show that I had been anticipating all season and it did not disappoint.
Mercury News

Review: Best hard rock band in the world just played San Jose

Halestorm is the greatest hard rock band in the world right now. I’d put the pride of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, up against anybody in the business — from the Foo Fighters to Five Finger Death Punch — and expect vocalist-guitarist Lzzy Hale and company to come out on top. Every....
seattlepi.com

‘Paradise Square’ Review: Broadway-Bound Musical Premieres in Chicago

“Paradise Square,” an ambitious new musical heading to Broadway in March, is a fictionalized historical take on the Five Points area of Manhattan and the social forces leading up to the violent Draft Riots of 1863, where what began as immigrant protests against the Civil War draft turned into violence against the Black population of the city. The show, now playing its premiere run in Chicago, is a serious and awfully big effort, emerging at a sensitive moment for a theater world that sure could use an explosive new hit, with an abundance of artistic craft onstage deserving of effusive praise and two soaring moments of transporting entertainment. Yet it must, as a whole, currently be considered unsettled at best.
vanyaland.com

This Show Is Tonight: Letters To Cleo play The Paradise (twice)

Over the past few months there have been a sporadic series of events that have made us feel some semblance of normalcy, calming reminders of the Before Times and all the good times we had before the world shit the bed and everything fell apart. Tonight features another one that makes us feel good inside: Letters To Cleo are playing Boston. In fact, we can double up on the This Show Is Tonight billing, as the beloved Boston-born alt-rock band play The Paradise Rock Club across two nights, Friday and Saturday night (November 19 and 20), for their annual homecoming. And this year they are doing it with an incredible opener in Charly Bliss.
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
