The UK has added India’s homegrown Covaxin to its list of Covid jabs that allow quarantine-free travel for international travellers.The British government said it will recognise all the vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a move which resulted in the approval of China’s Sinovac, Sinophram jab and India’s Covaxin.Starting 22 November, all travellers inoculated with the three approved jabs will not have to self-isolate upon arrival or show a pre-departure Covid-19 test. At least one billion doses of the three Covid jabs have been supplied to countries worldwide.“Instead, they will only be required to take one post-arrival test...

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO