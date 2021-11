The first series from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ streaming arm YRF Entertainment will be an as yet untitled investigative thriller, Variety has learned. Set in Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, the series is budgeted at INR1 billion ($13.4 million) and will be a four-hero project, Variety understands. It will be directed by either Shiv Rawal, a debutant director being groomed by the company, or Gopi Puthran, who previously directed “Mardaani 2” (2019) and wrote “Mardaani” (2014) for Yash Raj Films.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO