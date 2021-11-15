ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hungarian Court Discusses Government Motion Challenging Supremacy of EU Law

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's constitutional court will on Monday discuss a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling which said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border. Minister Judit Varga submitted her motion to the court in February,...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Poland could become the iceberg for EU judicial supremacy

Resisting the European Court of Justice, the European Union's supreme court, Poland has sparked resurgent judicial nationalism across the political bloc. The situation centers on the Polish Supreme Court's Oct. 7 ruling that Polish law is generally supreme over EU law. That ruling represents a fundamental rebuke to the EU's political character — its aspiration to ultimate legal authority. The 2009 Treaty of Lisbon declares that "the Treaties and the law adopted by the [EU] on the basis of the Treaties have primacy over the law of Member States."
IMMIGRATION
Shore News Network

EU ministers discuss inflation surge, EU budget rule reform

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union finance ministers will discuss on Monday a surge in consumer prices, its impact on wages and changes they would like made to the bloc’s budget rules to support investment and reduce debt. Inflation rose 4.1% year-on-year last month in the 19 countries sharing the euro, up...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
US News and World Report

N.Macedonia's Opposition Parties File No-Confidence Motion Against Government

PRISTINA (Reuters) - North Macedonia's opposition parties led by the centre-right VMRO-DPMNE filed a no-confidence motion on Monday to bring down the government of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who resigned last week but wants his Socialist-led alliance to remain in office. Zaev, who quit over his party's poor performance in...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Google loses court challenge against EU antitrust ruling

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google suffered a setback on Wednesday after Europe’s second-highest court dismissed its challenge to an EU antitrust ruling and 2.42 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine in a major win for EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager. Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Poland’s challenge to the EU

Should the bloc be flexible on the rules or take a hard line?. Poland’s judicial reforms have put it on a collision course with the EU over human rights and the rule of law. Can the bloc adapt to accommodate its more awkward members or should it take a hard line? Gideon discusses the problem with Catherine De Vries, a professor of political science who specialises in the EU and is based at Bocconi University in Milan.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

EU court, legislature up pressure on Poland over rule-of-law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is increasing pressure on member nation Poland. The 27-nation bloc’s top court ruled Tuesday that the country’s right-wing government has undermined judicial independence. Ruling on the Polish justice minister’s powers to endorse judges for high criminal courts and to end their terms without proper explanation, the European Court of Justice said that “EU law precludes the regime in force.” Meanwhile, the EU parliament’s major groups are seeking to deny pandemic recovery funds until Warsaw meets rule-of-law standards. Relations between EU institutions and Poland have become increasingly acrimonious since the conservative Law and Justice party gained power in 2015 and started revamping Poland’s judiciary.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Law#Refugees#Reuters#Serbian#The Court Of Justice#The European Union#The European Commission#Cjeu#Polish#Constitutional Tribunal
abc17news.com

EU top court again rules against Poland in rule-of-law case

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has ruled that Poland’s government has too much influence over judges. Ruling on the Polish justice minister’s powers to endorse judges for high criminal courts and to end their terms, the European Court of Justice said that “EU law precludes the regime in force.” The court said the system whereby the justice minister is also the public prosecutor general and may terminate at any time a judge’s term without stating a reason impedes the independence of the judiciary and gives reasonable doubt about judicial impartiality. EU headquarters and Poland have been in a long-running standoff over the Polish government’s efforts to control the judiciary.
LAW
sanantoniopost.com

Hungary breached law with asylum seekers policy EU top court

The European Union's top court has ruled that Hungary's 2018 law aimed at criminalizing aiding illegal immigrants who are claiming asylum violates the ?rights safeguarded? by the bloc's legislature. The Hungarian legislation, passed in 2018, sought to punish anyone "facilitating illegal immigration" with a year in prison, under a bill...
IMMIGRATION
TechCrunch

Adviser to EU’s top court suggests German bulk data retention law isn’t legal

This time it’s a German data retention law that’s earned the slap-down — via a CJEU referral which joins a couple of cases, involving ISPs SpaceNet and Telekom Deutschland, which are challenging the obligation to store their customers’ telecommunications traffic data. The court’s judgement is still pending, but an influential...
LAW
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Executive Probes Whether Poland, Hungary Should Get EU Money

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has started a long-awaited probe into whether Poland and Hungary should continue to receive billions of euros from the EU budget because of problems with corruption and the rule of law. Commission documents on Saturday showed letters were sent to Warsaw and Budapest on...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Poland Reports Fewer Attempts to Cross Its Border With Belarus

WARSAW/BIALYSTOK, Poland (Reuters) -The number of migrants trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus fell again on Friday after an apparent change in tack by Minsk that could help calm a crisis that has escalated into a major East-West confrontation. The Polish Border Guard said on Twitter that...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Poland PM to Hold Talks in Europe on Belarus Border Crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's leader plans to hold a series of talks around Europe about the pressure of migrants on the European Union’s border with Belarus, a crisis that he expects will continue. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was meeting Sunday with his counterparts from EU members Lithuania,...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
pymnts

The MiCA Framework Seeks to Govern Stablecoin Issuance in EU

The blockchain space continues to boom, and recent data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that the market capitalization of stablecoins – digital currencies pegged to a stable asset like the U.S. dollar or Euro – has quadrupled to over $120 billion in 2021, with stablecoin trading volumes overtaking those of all other crypto assets, including bitcoin.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy