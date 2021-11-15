ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

This Is the County In the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0cwvUomI00 After adding over 515,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 46.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 25.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX, metro area consists of Bexar County, Guadalupe County, Comal County, and five other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 10.4 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 San Antonio residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 12.5 daily new cases per 100,000 San Antonio residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Comal County. There were an average of 12.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Comal County during the past week, the most of the eight counties in San Antonio with available data.

Case growth in the San Antonio metro area varies widely at the county level. In Wilson County, for example, there were an average of 3.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in San Antonio and far more than the case growth rate in Comal County.

While Comal County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the San Antonio area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 11, there were a total of 13,875.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Comal County, the fifth most of the eight counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,268.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Comal County, unemployment peaked at 11.9% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.4%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 11. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 11 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 4 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Comal County 141,642 12.3 16.8 13,875.1 321.9
2 Bexar County 1,952,843 11.0 12.3 16,552.2 264.5
3 Bandera County 22,215 10.9 13.0 10,596.4 256.6
4 Guadalupe County 158,966 7.7 14.0 15,386.3 213.9
5 Atascosa County 49,528 7.0 7.8 17,319.5 411.9
6 Kendall County 43,769 6.3 6.4 11,718.3 230.8
7 Medina County 50,057 4.3 11.7 13,846.2 331.6
8 Wilson County 49,173 3.4 11.1 15,315.3 282.7

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

US Counties Where Debt Is Increasing the Most During COVID-19

Americans appear to be going back to their pre-pandemic borrowing habits, causing total U.S. household debt to hit a record $15.24 trillion over the summer, according to a November report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. All main sources of credit — mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and credit card balances — are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

US Metro Areas With the Shortest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Largest Counties

Here is an indication of how the population of the United States is spread out over the 48 contiguous states, Alaska, and Hawaii. There are 3,070 counties in the U.S. yet  only 44 of them have a population of more than 1 million.  Of those 44 counties with populations exceeding 1 million, nine are in […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

71K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy