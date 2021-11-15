ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County In the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0cwvUYbY00 After adding over 515,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 46.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 25.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Tallahassee, FL, metro area consists of Leon County, Gadsden County, Wakulla County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 9.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Tallahassee residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 9.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Tallahassee residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Tallahassee metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Wakulla County. There were an average of 13.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Wakulla County during the past week, the most of the four counties in Tallahassee with available data.

Case growth in the Tallahassee metro area varies at the county level. In Gadsden County, for example, there were an average of 7.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Tallahassee and more than the case growth rate in Wakulla County.

Just as Wakulla County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Tallahassee area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 11, there were a total of 19,937.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Wakulla County, the most of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,268.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Wakulla County, unemployment peaked at 7.7% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.4%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 11. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 11 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 4 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Wakulla County 32,321 13.9 10.6 19,937.5 321.8
2 Jefferson County 14,161 12.7 11.2 17,682.4 254.2
3 Leon County 289,770 9.7 9.6 17,854.9 177.4
4 Gadsden County 45,945 7.1 4.8 18,883.4 269.9

