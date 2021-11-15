ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0cwvUXip00 After adding over 515,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 46.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 740,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 25.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 19.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area consists of Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and 22 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 12.1 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Washington residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 9.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Washington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Fairfax city, Virginia. There were an average of 60.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Fairfax city during the past week, the most of the 25 counties in Washington with available data.

Case growth in the Washington metro area varies widely at the county level. In Fairfax County, for example, there were an average of 7.3 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Washington and far more than the case growth rate in Fairfax city.

While Fairfax city is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Washington area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 11, there were a total of 3,382.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Fairfax city, the 25th most of the 25 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,268.3 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Fairfax city, unemployment peaked at 10.1% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 11. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 11 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 4 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Fairfax city 23,531 60.8 5.1 3,382.8 127.5
2 Falls Church city 14,128 36.4 3.2 4,246.9 84.9
3 Warren County 39,492 34.8 26.1 12,903.9 230.4
4 Spotsylvania County 132,833 26.9 23.8 11,633.4 115.2
5 Rappahannock County 7,378 26.6 11.6 8,105.2 67.8
6 Jefferson County 56,506 26.3 17.2 12,244.7 157.5
7 Culpeper County 51,101 25.2 21.6 12,960.6 168.3
8 Stafford County 146,773 24.6 16.0 11,117.8 72.9
9 Fauquier County 69,728 23.1 18.1 10,218.3 123.3
10 Madison County 13,170 21.1 10.1 7,744.9 159.5
11 Clarke County 14,423 18.8 12.6 9,561.1 173.3
12 Frederick County 251,422 17.7 13.8 9,812.6 151.9
13 Fredericksburg city 28,622 15.3 15.3 10,869.3 90.8
14 Prince William County 461,423 14.6 11.7 12,056.6 124.0
15 Manassas city 41,174 14.5 8.2 12,447.2 128.7
16 District of Columbia 692,683 13.9 10.7 9,391.0 172.2
17 Alexandria city 157,613 13.1 9.4 9,171.2 95.8
18 Calvert County 91,511 12.7 10.7 6,329.3 110.4
19 Loudoun County 395,134 11.3 9.3 8,742.4 76.2
20 Manassas Park city 16,986 10.8 0.8 7,559.2 76.5
21 Arlington County 233,464 10.8 9.1 8,075.3 116.9
22 Charles County 159,428 10.7 10.5 9,186.6 163.7
23 Prince George's County 908,670 9.2 7.1 11,049.0 190.1
24 Montgomery County 1,043,530 8.1 5.9 7,963.1 165.0
25 Fairfax County 1,145,862 7.3 7.0 8,080.7 102.7

