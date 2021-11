YOUNGSTOWN — The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is seeking nominations for the 2022 H.O.P.E. Award for Lifetime Achievement. The H.O.P.E. honorees will be recognized and the recipient will be announced at the 10th annual Wine for Hope on April 29, 2022. The event, which will take place at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield, will feature an awards presentation highlighting the efforts of this year’s recipient to improve the quality of life of chronically/terminally ill children and their families in the community.

