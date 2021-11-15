Pineville Road to Close Next Week in Buckingham Township

MALVERN, PA — Christmas is in the air a little earlier this holiday season. The town of Malvern, Pennsylvania, is getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas on King event. Families and friends are welcome to spend two fun-filled days partaking in Christmas activities, including shopping, eating and holiday merriment. The events will take place on November 26th from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm in Burke Park and on December 4th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm all along King Street.

