Pineville Road to Close Next Week in Buckingham Township
By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
5 days ago
BUCKINGHAM TWP, PA — Pineville Road is scheduled to close between New Hope Road and New Road in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, on Wednesday, November 17, through Friday, November 19, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM,...
UPPER CHICHESTER TWP, PA — Eastbound U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) motorists will encounter a left lane closure between Bethel Avenue and the Interstate 95 Interchange in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County on Monday, November 22, through Wednesday, November 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP, PA — Eastbound and westbound U.S. 422 will be closed and detoured between the Armand Hammer Boulevard and Sanatoga interchanges on Monday, November 29, through Friday, December 3, from 12:00 AM to 5:00 AM, for bridge construction under a project to replace the structures that carry Park Road and Pleasantview Road over the expressway in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
EAST PIKELAND TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it has reopened the historic Rapps Dam Road Covered Bridge over French Creek in East Pikeland Township, Chester County, following the completion of structural repairs due to damage caused by an oversized vehicle. PennDOT’s contractor replaced the knee...
EAST WHITELAND TWP, PA — A weekday lane closure is scheduled on Swedesford Road between Church Road and Planebrook Road/Phoenixville Pike in East Whiteland Township, Chester County on Friday, November 19, through Friday, December 3, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for shoulder erosion repair due to storm damage, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Northbound and southbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter weeknight lane closures between 26th Street and Christian Street in Philadelphia beginning Monday, November 22, for bridge deck repair under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, Interstate 295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The single lane closures will be place weeknights from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning through Thursday, December 23.
SPRINGFIELD, PA — Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware), in partnership with Maternity Care Coalition, will host a diaper drive this holiday season to help local families in need. Now through December 17, people can drop off new and unused packages of diapers, baby formula, and wipes to one of three locations...
COATESVILLE, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it will host a job fair at the PennDOT Chester County Maintenance facility, 711 Ryan Boulevard, Coatesville, PA 19320 on Tuesday, November 30, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Interstate 95 between the Academy Road/Linden Avenue Interchange and the Bucks County line today, November 18, through Friday, November 19, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for joint repair, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PEQUEA TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the project to repair a sinkhole on Route 324 (Marticville Road) in Pequea Township, Lancaster County, has been completed. The road is open to traffic. Marticville Road was closed in September when the sinkhole developed at the intersection with...
WEST CHESTER, PA — On Tuesday, November 16, The GIANT Company donated 200 turkeys to the West Chester Food Cupboard and team members from the local GIANT/MARTIN’S spent the day volunteering at the food bank. Moreover, during the beginning weeks of November, The GIANT Company donated 2,900 turkeys/chickens to food...
MALVERN, PA — Christmas is in the air a little earlier this holiday season. The town of Malvern, Pennsylvania, is getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas on King event. Families and friends are welcome to spend two fun-filled days partaking in Christmas activities, including shopping, eating and holiday merriment. The events will take place on November 26th from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm in Burke Park and on December 4th from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm all along King Street.
LEVITTOWN, PA — Falls Township Police report they are trying to locate Daniel Rotermund. Daniel has been staying in the Willow Wood section of Levittown and is not from the area. He was last seen leaving a residence on Wildrose Lane on November 17th. He may possibly be in the Kennsington, Philadelphia area. Daniel is a white male, 25 years old, 5’7, 200lbs, brown hair and blue eyes.
OXFORD, PA — The Oxford Borough Police Department announced that Jeffery Alan Walsh of Oxford was arrested in Cecil County Maryland on Thursday, November 12, 2021. Authorities state that on or about January 25, 2021, Oxford Borough Police investigated fraud along the 300 block of Market Street after Jeffery Alan Walsh, a 38-year-old male, cashed a fraudulent check. Walsh was notified by the police of the bad check and he agreed to resolve the matter. As of March 3, 2021, Walsh failed to comply with the law and a criminal warrant was issued for his arrest.
LANCASTER, PA — Exeter Orthodontics is offering Invisalign and braces in Lancaster. Exeter Ortho Lancaster marks the seventh location of the orthodontic practice. Thousands of teens and adults have found straighter smiles at affordable prices. Both braces and Invisalign in Lancaster cost only $3,995. There are no hidden fees. X-rays,...
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf signed into law this week House Bill 416, House Bill 1107, House Bill 1120, Senate Bill 248, Senate Bill 420, Senate Bill 550, and Senate Bill 725. House Bill 416 enables a school nurse and other school professionals to complete a Department of Health-approved...
HARRISBURG, PA — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week released a performance audit of the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s security measures for the Lottery and the agency’s sexual harassment policies, making 32 recommendations on ways it can make improvements. “The most significant finding from our report show Lottery has...
MALVERN, PA — The assisted living neighborhood at Echo Lake, a SageLife senior-living community in Malvern, PA, recently celebrated its first anniversary with an exciting party, complete with an ice sculpture and colorful balloons. Echo Lake’s assisted living program provides support for the activities of daily living, from a little...
HARRISBURG, PA — As temperatures continue to drop and consumers turn on the heat in their homes, the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate seeks to educate consumers, including our seniors, on how to protect themselves against the rising costs of heating and electricity expected this winter. “With temperatures already dropping...
Comments / 0