CT Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in. the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph. this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy....

ALBANY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO