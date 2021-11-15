CT Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed...

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in. the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph. this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy....
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around. 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s....
CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 924 AM EST Sat Nov 20 2021. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around. 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around. 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the. afternoon. Highs in the...
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature. in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds. around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...
