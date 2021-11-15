ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: Becoming partly cloudy

By Anthony Domol
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGDjj_0cwvSy9400

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Happy Monday! Skies are cloudy across West Michigan this evening, expected to become partly cloudy overnight. A dry, nice day is in store for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. We'll see sharply warmer temperatures by Wednesday with highs in the 50s before cooling off again. The mild air will also likely come with a chance of rain showers, with dropping temperatures for Thursday. The pattern stays chilly right on into this coming weekend but there are no big systems in sight. The overall quiet, but overall cool weather looks to carry into Thanksgiving week as well.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southwest/southeast light.

TOMORROW : Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds east-southeast at 6 to 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY : Cloudy, breezy, and mild with light rain showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a light, spotty rain or snow shower. Colder with highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Chance for showers at night. Highs in the lower 40s.

