Let's lend ourselves to Jennifer Vander Veur, a marine biologist and conservationist working to protect Hawaii's coral reef and coastal ecosystems. Due to climate change and ecotourism, the reefs surrounding this archipelago are in increasing danger of bleaching. Jennifer's hope is not only to conserve the islands' natural coastal wonders to but to show people just how rejuvenating the ocean is. Jennifer will very literally take us on a dive into the spectacular ocean biodiversity of Hawaii and what it's meant for her to live and swim alongside all that Hawaii has to offer.

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO