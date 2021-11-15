ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Opens Its Doors to Quarantine-Free Travel for Tourists From 99 Countries

By Saheli Roy Choudhury, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter shutting its borders to international visitors for 20 months due to the pandemic, India will now allow fully vaccinated foreign travelers from a list of nearly 100 countries to enter without the need to quarantine. As of Nov. 13, there were 99 countries on that list including the...

