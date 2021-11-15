Dollar hits 16-month high as investors await fresh data

One of the most important things that recent currency movements have confirmed is that fundamentals matter. The euro dropped to its weakest level since June 2020 because the European Central Bank is one of the most dovish central banks. At a time when central banks around the world are taking big steps to normalize monetary policy, ECB President Christine Lagarde said any tightening measure now would cause more harm than good. EUR/USD has been in a consistent downtrend since the summer. Even though the ECB reduced the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, it has become very clear that it is in the back of the line to raise interest rates, far behind the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

