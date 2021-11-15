ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar hits 16-month high as investors await fresh data

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -The safe-haven dollar hit a 16-month high against a basket of major peers on Monday, fueled by global growth and inflation concerns, as investors looked forward to fresh data this week on the state of the U.S. consumer. The dollar was boosted on Wednesday by data...

