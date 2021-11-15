Weekday Planner: 17 cool things to do this week in Charlotte

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Ice Skating

Whitewater Center | 9am to 8pm | $25 Day Pass, $6 parking | Details

Why you should go: Outdoor ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center. Skate rentals are included in the ticket price.

Southern Christmas Show

The Park Expo and Conference Center | Times vary | $5-$25 | Details

Why you should go: Get plenty of inspo for decking the halls at this multi-day Christmas show.

How to Buy a House

SkillPop (Online) | 5:30-7pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Buying a home doesn’t have to be intimidating. Join realtor Kim Parati virtually as she walks you through the home buying process and shares her tips for creating a strategy.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

OH Well Event: The Jam CLT

Optimist Hall (Patio above El Thrifty) | 5:30-6:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: I don’t know about you, but workouts disguised as dance parties are my favorite. Join Fitness studio, The Jam CLT for a fun outdoor dance workout that will get your heart rate up to the beat of some of your favorite bops.

Creating Stunning Tablescapes

SkillPop (Online) | 7-8:30pm | $30 | Details

Why you should go: Turn your table into the true showpiece this holiday season with the help of Atlanta Floral Designer Shean Strong. In the class, Stong will create a Thanksgiving tablescape from start to finish and participants are welcome to follow along or sit back and take notes.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Belk Theater | November 16-21; Times vary | $25+ | Details

Why you should go: Bring the family out to see the Broadway holiday hit.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Open Mic Night

Jambox | 6:30-10pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Music practice space, Jambox is hosting its second open mic where musicians will have the opportunity to perform and connect with other local musicians. Sign-ups start at 6pm, show starts at 6:30pm.

A Conversation with Stacey Abrams

Ovens Auditorium | 7:30pm | $32.50 | Details

Why you should go: Join political leader and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for a conversation about politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Orin Swift Tasting & Pairing

The Wine Loft | 6pm | $49 | Details

Why you should go: A $49 ticket gets you four wine pours, a full glass of your favorite and light bites to pair.

Air Plant Trio Workshop

PlantHouse | 6:30-8pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: Create your own trio of air plant terrariums. The PlantHouse staff will walk you through terrarium assembly and plant care. Wine, beer and mimosas will be available for purchase.

Play N’ Parlay

DUPP&SWAT | 8-11pm | $5-$10 | Details

Why you should go: Test your music knowledge at this interactive game night for a chance to win a cash prize. This event is BYOB.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

VTGCLT Pop-Up

Metropolitan | November 12 through December 22; 10am to 7pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: The VTGCLT (short for Vintage Charlotte) pop-up returns to Metropolitan. Expect a selection of handmade and vintage items from more than 90 local and regional vendors.

Speedway Christmas

Charlotte Motor Speedway | November 19 through January 2 | $30+ | Details

Why you should go: Pull up to the Speedway to see a display of four million lights illuminate this four-mile course. Expect hundreds of creative light displays synchronized to Christmas-themed music.

A Shot in the Dark Night Trail Race

Whitewater Center | 6pm | $32-$42 | Details

Why you should go: This nighttime trail race lets runners choose between a 5K or 10K course through the center’s trail systems.

Yancey Decades Party

Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab your scrunchies and your leg warmers for this ’80s-themed party at Pinhouse. Enjoy drink specials like the Hi-C Cooler Martini (served in a juice pouch), Sloppy Joe’s, board games and video games, then compete in a costume contest for a chance to win prizes.

Buff Faye’s “Sex and the City” Drag Dinner

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille | 7-9pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: Embrace your inner Carrie Bradshaw at this Sex and the City-inspired drag dinner. Bring your friends and your dollars so you can “tip the dolls.”

Tipsy Turkey Bar Crawl

Kiwanis Uptown | 7-10pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Explore some of NoDa’s drinking spots with Kiwanis Uptown and meet some new folks along the way.

