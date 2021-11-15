ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weekday Planner: 17 cool things to do this week in Charlotte

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E0YI5_0cwvRfei00

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Ice Skating

Whitewater Center | 9am to 8pm | $25 Day Pass, $6 parking | Details

Why you should go: Outdoor ice skating returns to the Whitewater Center. Skate rentals are included in the ticket price.

Southern Christmas Show

The Park Expo and Conference Center | Times vary | $5-$25 | Details

Why you should go: Get plenty of inspo for decking the halls at this multi-day Christmas show.

How to Buy a House

SkillPop (Online) | 5:30-7pm | $20 | Details

Why you should go: Buying a home doesn’t have to be intimidating. Join realtor Kim Parati virtually as she walks you through the home buying process and shares her tips for creating a strategy.

[Related story: Charlotte’s 2022 real estate forecast calls for more homes, slightly lower prices ]

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

OH Well Event: The Jam CLT

Optimist Hall (Patio above El Thrifty) | 5:30-6:30pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: I don’t know about you, but workouts disguised as dance parties are my favorite. Join Fitness studio, The Jam CLT for a fun outdoor dance workout that will get your heart rate up to the beat of some of your favorite bops.

Creating Stunning Tablescapes

SkillPop (Online) | 7-8:30pm | $30 | Details

Why you should go: Turn your table into the true showpiece this holiday season with the help of Atlanta Floral Designer Shean Strong. In the class, Stong will create a Thanksgiving tablescape from start to finish and participants are welcome to follow along or sit back and take notes.

[Related story: 20 Thanksgiving meal alternatives to your kitchen ]

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Belk Theater | November 16-21; Times vary | $25+ | Details

Why you should go: Bring the family out to see the Broadway holiday hit.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Open Mic Night

Jambox | 6:30-10pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Music practice space, Jambox is hosting its second open mic where musicians will have the opportunity to perform and connect with other local musicians. Sign-ups start at 6pm, show starts at 6:30pm.

A Conversation with Stacey Abrams

Ovens Auditorium | 7:30pm | $32.50 | Details

Why you should go: Join political leader and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for a conversation about politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Orin Swift Tasting & Pairing

The Wine Loft | 6pm | $49 | Details

Why you should go: A $49 ticket gets you four wine pours, a full glass of your favorite and light bites to pair.

Air Plant Trio Workshop

PlantHouse | 6:30-8pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: Create your own trio of air plant terrariums. The PlantHouse staff will walk you through terrarium assembly and plant care. Wine, beer and mimosas will be available for purchase.

Play N’ Parlay

DUPP&SWAT | 8-11pm | $5-$10 | Details

Why you should go: Test your music knowledge at this interactive game night for a chance to win a cash prize. This event is BYOB.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

VTGCLT Pop-Up

Metropolitan | November 12 through December 22; 10am to 7pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: The VTGCLT (short for Vintage Charlotte) pop-up returns to Metropolitan. Expect a selection of handmade and vintage items from more than 90 local and regional vendors.

Speedway Christmas

Charlotte Motor Speedway | November 19 through January 2 | $30+ | Details

Why you should go: Pull up to the Speedway to see a display of four million lights illuminate this four-mile course. Expect hundreds of creative light displays synchronized to Christmas-themed music.

A Shot in the Dark Night Trail Race

Whitewater Center | 6pm | $32-$42 | Details

Why you should go: This nighttime trail race lets runners choose between a 5K or 10K course through the center’s trail systems.

Yancey Decades Party

Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 6-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Grab your scrunchies and your leg warmers for this ’80s-themed party at Pinhouse. Enjoy drink specials like the Hi-C Cooler Martini (served in a juice pouch), Sloppy Joe’s, board games and video games, then compete in a costume contest for a chance to win prizes.

Buff Faye’s “Sex and the City” Drag Dinner

Dilworth Neighborhood Grille | 7-9pm | $35 | Details

Why you should go: Embrace your inner Carrie Bradshaw at this Sex and the City-inspired drag dinner. Bring your friends and your dollars so you can “tip the dolls.”

Tipsy Turkey Bar Crawl

Kiwanis Uptown | 7-10pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Explore some of NoDa’s drinking spots with Kiwanis Uptown and meet some new folks along the way.

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board . Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing , which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email symphony.webber@axios.com .

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.

The post Weekday Planner: 17 cool things to do this week in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening this weekend on the Shore

With the holidays at hand, weekend activity is starting to ramp up on the Shore. This weekend features:. The Kiwanis Craft Show at Nandua High School, Saturday from 9:30 am until 2:30 pm. The annual event will feature more than 60 Delmarva crafters, artists and artisans showcasing items that include something for everyone. Home decor, carvings, jewelry, food items, photography and more. Concessions will be available. Admission $3 or with a canned food item for the Foodbank $2. Children under 10 admitted free.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
lehighvalleystyle.com

8 Things to Do This Week in the Valley | 11.18–11.25

This Thursday, November 18, join The Trapp Door Gastropub for a four-course French dinner. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. Email thetrappdoorgastropub@gmail.com to make your reservation. Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides in Historic Bethlehem. Take in the lights, sights and sounds of the Christmas...
BETHLEHEM, PA
inquirer.com

The best things to do with kids in Philly this week

📅 This calendar is updated every Monday with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/kidscalendar. Like many places known to pack houses, the 212-year-old Walnut Street Theatre has reopened with pandemic-era protocols. To gain entry to their new production of The Little Mermaid, audience members ages 12 and up need to show proof of vaccination, and younger Ariel and Sebastian fans must show negative COVID test results.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Charlotte

The igloos are back on the Merchant & Trade rooftop

You can make reservations now for the private dining experience atop one of Charlotte’s most scenic rooftops. The igloos at Merchant & Trade, located on the rooftop of Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, were first introduced last year during the pandemic as a safe way to social distance. “Doing this last year kept our business afloat,” Chris […] The post The igloos are back on the Merchant & Trade rooftop appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Woodlands Online& LLC

Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “May your walls know joy, may every room hold laughter, and every window open to great possibility.” — Mary Anne Radmacher | Here’s our pick of the top five things to do in The Woodlands this week!. 4th Annual Habitat for Heroes...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
CharlotteObserver.com

Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 12-18

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are now required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings. Friday. Give the gift of warmth this holiday season during Zip-Up Day. Commemorating the last day of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Westword

Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

It's another big week for arts and entertainment in the Mile High City, with Denver Arts Week continuing through November 13 and the Denver Film Festival rolling through November 14. You can enjoy events both online and in person — and don't forget to raise a glass on November 10 to the Tattered Cover, which officially marks its fiftieth birthday with celebrations at all stores.
DENVER, CO
DCist

10 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

Start your week off with a cocktail competition for DMV Black Restaurant Week. ONE ACT PLAY: Dance Loft on 14 hosts a unique evening of theater and neo-vaudeville with the premiere of A Troll and a Fairy, a post-apocalyptic, one-act fairy tale. The second half will be a variety show in the world of the play, with burlesque, live music, and acro balancing. (Dance Loft on 14, 7:30 p.m., $25)
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 22 fun things to do this weekend including a drag dinner and holiday pop-up shop

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway, now offering limited seating for the general public. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 for reservations. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12 69. Partly cloudy. 14% chance of rain. Yoga with Dancing Lotus Yoga + Arts at Rosies Wine Garden: Start your Friday with an invigorating […] The post Weekender: 22 fun things to do this weekend including a drag dinner and holiday pop-up shop appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
milwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Nov. 8

For a couple of years now, Molson Coors in the name of its rightfully beloved Miller High Life brand has been collaborating with smaller breweries in Chicago, Philadelphia and Georgia on High Life collaboration beers. So it’s about time that a, you know, Milwaukee brewery got a turn. That collab with Lakefront Brewery dropped last week in the form of The Juicy Life, a lager loaded with lush hop character (that’s the juicy part) that’s meant to evoke the effortless drinkability of the Champagne of Beers. And that mission is certainly accomplished, in this tasty lager with a big tropical fruit aroma. You can try it for yourself at a launch party for The Juicy Life at Miller Time Pub (509 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on Thursday evening.
MILWAUKEE, WI
AL.com

5 cool things to do in Huntsville this weekend, Nov. 12 - 14

Stone Anderson should be performing onstage at Mars Music Hall this weekend instead of being honored with a tribute concert there. But here we are. Anderson, bassist with top local rock band Rob Aldridge & The Proponents, died April 9 at age 27 from an accidental drug overdose. Anderson was hands-down Huntsville’s most talented musician under the age of 30. But to those who knew him his heart and friendship dwarfed his talent. In addition The Proponents, Anderson played bass for indie rockers Silver Fern and guitar for Dave Anderson Project, the band led by his father, singer/guitarist Dave Anderson of Brother Cane/Atlanta Rhythm Section fame. After Stone’s death, his family held a private funeral service. A public memorial celebration planned for this summer was postponed due to COVID-19 cases rising in Alabama at the time. The tribute concert will now take place Sunday at Mars. From 3 to 4 p.m., a visitation will be held there for Anderson family. The memorial and music starts around 4. Bands scheduled to perform include both The Proponents and Silver Fern, as well as Toy Shop, Wanda Band, The Pollies, Straight to Video, The Nerve and the duo Dawn Osborne and Jason Humphress. The running order has yet to be finalized as of Tuesday. After the music, there will be a reception with cash bar until 10 p.m. A presentation of photos, videos and audio footage of Stone will be interspersed throughout the tribute. Michelle Hilbert, a close friend of the Andersons, has worked with Dave to organize the tribute. “It’s definitely going to be a night of music and celebrating Stone,” Hilbert told me this summer. “When Rob (Aldridge) did his first gig back (after Stone’s death), that was that first big release that we got. But I think this is going to be a good night for all of us to gather, honor him and really start towards our closure. I hope after this, we can all learn how to live our lives remembering Stone’s life, not just his death.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 15 to 21, 2021

Make the most of your week with our top 12 picks and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 15 to Sunday, November 21, 2021. As the holiday season continues its to descend upon Houston in the week before Thanksgiving, there’s a lot to keep Houstonians busy, from live show from Willie Nelson at the brand new music venue in Downtown, the return of the O.G. open artist studio event, pre-Thanksgiving celebrations, a salute to our troops at a professional female wrestling show, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Dance Parties#House#El Thrifty#Join Fitness#Times
Axios Charlotte

5 road trips to take from Charlotte while listening to “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Here are five destinations about 2 hours and 10 minutes from Charlotte — the full length of Taylor Swift’s Red re-release. My strategy is to listen all the way through at least once before I engage in any internet chatter or read hot takes. A long drive is just what I need to soak in […] The post 5 road trips to take from Charlotte while listening to “Red (Taylor’s Version)” appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rob Adams

6 Cool Things To Do in Chicago

Even though most people traveling around the US prefer to stop in more famous cities like New York, Las Vegas, or Los Angeles, there's plenty of exciting things happening in Chicago, too. If you have an eye for art and love a vibrant city, give it a chance. Caicago might surprise you in a very pleasant way. It's a great destination for both a long weekend and a week's vacation. Even though there are plenty of fun activities you can enjoy in the city, here are 6 of them that are truly worth it.
CHICAGO, IL
do512family.com

Best Things To Do During Thanksgiving Week in Austin

Since most of our little turkeys have a full week off of school next week, it’s a great time to share some fun moments together. After all, what we’re most thankful for is family! Lucky for us, the Austin-area forecast calls for great weather, offering a wonderful opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy some playful moments with the kids.
AUSTIN, TX
laduenews.com

8 Cool Things to Do This Winter in the St. Louis Metro Area

Ready to jump-start the holiday season or simply embrace seasonal, cozy activities and events? Start here. Fun outdoor activities are still abundant in the metro area, despite drops in temperatures. Take an enchanted garden stroll, a carriage ride through holiday light displays and more. If you prefer climate-controlled environments amid the winter months, we get that, too. Mask up for the below unique indoor experiences, which also provide festive boosts in the weeks and months to come.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Axios Charlotte

Where they stand: 2021 Charlotte brewery openings

Charlotte has more than 30 breweries — and more continue to open despite a pandemic. Here’s a list of 10 breweries that plan to open this year, with two bonus breweries for 2022. [Catch up: Complete list and map of Charlotte’s 30+ local breweries, plus the most popular beer at each] Editors note: This list […] The post Where they stand: 2021 Charlotte brewery openings appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
raleighmag.com

18 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Nov. 18–24

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… and there’s plenty of fun things to do around Raleigh to get in the holiday spirit. It’s the most holly jolly time of the year to get ahead on all your holiday shopping (we’ve said it once and we’ll say it again… it’s never too early!). Mark off everyone on your shopping list through the many shops at the Village District—and get a $25 gift card when you spend $150 or more—and let the kiddos run down their own wish lists with Old Saint Nick himself. shopvillagedistrict.com.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Charlotte

New outdoor movie and event space opens on west Charlotte’s historic Ritz Theatre site

A historic site in west Charlotte called The Ritz welcomes movies back today with a showing of Disney’s Soul and other celebrations. What: The site is named in honor of a segregation-era movie theater called The Ritz Theatre. The new outdoor community space, built in the same location as the former theater, will have regular […] The post New outdoor movie and event space opens on west Charlotte’s historic Ritz Theatre site appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
St. Albans Messenger

4 things to do this week in Franklin County

Details: Check out the landscape in a whole different light, or lack thereof. This hike is the night before the Full Beaver Moon. Register with St. Albans Recreation. Details: Enjoy this 21+ screening of Die Hard with food and alcoholic refreshments. Adults must be fully-vaccinated in order to attend. ‘Into...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
941
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy