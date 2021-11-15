6 takeaways from the Southern Christmas Show, happening now

I go to the Southern Christmas Show every year with my aunt, and we spent Friday strolling around and shopping.

Here are my takeaways from this year’s show.

1. Plan to spend a half day there.

There are hundreds of vendors filling the Park Expo and Conference Center, and wading your way through the crowds takes time. We were there for four hours and could have spent more time if we made more stops/shopped more.

Even if you’re not shopping, it’s still fun to explore the whole setup and take in the holiday cheer.

2. Masks are required, not enforced.

When you walk in, there’s clear signage saying masks are required. And periodically there are announcements over the intercom system to let shoppers know they should be masked.

However, most attendees were not wearing masks on Friday. If you’re uncomfortable being in crowded spaces with mask-less strangers, I would skip this year’s show.

I wore my mask and felt comfortable with my decision to go.

3. It’s nice to see holiday traditions return.

The show was canceled last year due to COVID, so it was nice to return to annual holiday traditions. Other than wearing a mask, this year’s show is very similar to shows past.

Expect the usual mix of small businesses, holiday shops and other vendors, along with decorated trees, lights and holiday cheer.

4. If there’s a line at the first bar you see, keep walking.

The connecting ramp between Liberty Hall and the main lobby is lined with food vendors, including a Homesteads outpost with beer, wine and frozen cocktails.

We made the mistake of thinking this was the only alcohol stop and waited in a long line, but there’s a larger Homesteads stop in the main lobby with beer and wine.

Reusable cups with the frozen cocktails are $15 and beer and wine is less than $10.

5. Christmas Mouse is still the best shop.

Every year, I look forward to picking out new ornaments from Christmas Mouse. The shop has hundreds of ornaments and roughly a dozen trees decked out in themes from Panthers to ballerinas. It’s magical.

If ornaments don’t give you quite the same thrill, don’t worry. There are hundreds of vendors selling everything from handmade pet collars to insulated drink tumblers to puzzles to jerky.

6. You have all week to shop.

The show runs through Sunday, Nov 21. Hours are 10am-6pm Sunday-Wednesday and 10am–9pm Thursday-Saturday.

The exact address is 800 Briar Creek Rd. Parking is $10 and there’s a golf cart shuttle that can take you back to your car (tips suggested).

Tickets are $5 for kids (ages 6-12) and $13 for adults if you buy online here .

