Mercer County Commission funds forklift for Helpful Harvest Food Bank

A forklift, funded with help from the Mercer County Commission, arrived at the Helpful Harvest Food Bank on Thursday. King Tire donated the use of their truck for delivery. Contributed photo

PRINCETON — Mercer County’s commissioners have voted to help a local food bank buy a new forklift just in time to help unload 20,000 pounds of food.

Director Lisa Davis of the Helpful Harvest Food Bank appeared before the Mercer County Commission’s November meeting with an $11,000 funding request. She had come before the commission previously to ask for help in buying a new forklift for the food bank, which is located along Route 20 in the Speedway area.

Davis said that Helpful Harvest has been aiding about 250 to 300 area families with their food needs, and requests have been increasing ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started; many of the food bank’s recipients are on fixed incomes.

The food bank has been able to borrow equipment from local farmers, but it can break down and isn’t always available, she said. About 20,000 pounds of food was scheduled to arrived Tuesday at the food bank. Without a forklift, those supplies would have to be unloaded by hand.

“It’s a lot of work and we need a forklift desperately,” Davis told the commissioners, adding that $11,000 was the lowest price quote the food bank had received for one.

County Commission President Gene Buckner asked Davis if any other people were aiding the search for forklift. Davis replied that she reached out to the governor’s office, which suggested setting up a GoFundMe account. She then the office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; a representative of that office said the county was receiving $11 million from the American Rescue Plan program.

Buckner said the funding request was the largest he had seen come before the county commission and while it was a lot of money, he understood the need. Commissioner Greg Puckett said that part of Mercer County around Speedway was “underserved,” and Helpful Harvest was a resource for the people there. Davis had said during an earlier appearance before the commission that the area was a “food desert” where groceries are not readily available, and that the people Help Harvest aids sometimes have trouble getting transportation.

“I make a motion that we take it out of video lottery (fund) for $11,000,” Puckett said. Commissioner Bill Archer seconded the motion.

Puckett said the expenditure was allowable under the Save America Act, and that the plan’s funds could replace the money taken from the video lottery fund.

Davis said she could purchase the forklift quickly if the funds were available. She later told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the food bank had received this new equipment Thursday. King Tire Service donated the use of its truck for the delivery.

“You’ve got a forklift,” Buckner said. The motion for the funding request passed unanimously.

