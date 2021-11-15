ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shell plans to move headquarters to the UK

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Dutch Shell has announced a plan to move its headquarters to the UK as part of proposals to simplify the company's structure. The oil giant will ask shareholders to vote on shifting its tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK. It also wants to do away with...

www.bbc.co.uk

charlottestar.com

Netherlands in uproar as Royal Dutch Shell to relocate to UK

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has announced a major overhaul to its legal and tax structure, which will see the company leave the Netherlands and relocate to the UK. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who is demanding it split into two entities to attract shareholders leaving the energy sector due to concerns over climate change.
Financial Times

Shell shifts HQ to the UK

US coal prices soar, global brands are ditching 'virgin' plastics. The use of brand new “virgin” plastics by some of the world’s largest brands has peaked and is on track to fall significantly by 2025, US coal prices have jumped to their highest level in more than 12 years. Plus, the FT’s business columnist, Helen Thomas, explains why Royal Dutch Shell is leaving Amsterdam for the UK.
The Guardian

Shell basing itself in the UK is not a vote of confidence in the economy

It’s now 3-0 to the UK in terms of Anglo-Dutch members of the FTSE 100 index picking a single location in which to unify their corporate structures and tax domiciles. Shell is following publisher Relx, the old Reed Elsevier, which simplified in London so quietly, almost nobody noticed, and Unilever, where there was an almighty fuss because a Dutch-dominated board initially wanted to go wholly Dutch. The equivalent of a pitch invasion by UK shareholders, and then a replay, was required for the consumer goods giant to give the nod to the UK.
ShareCast

Shell to move head office to the UK, drop dual share structure

Since 2005, the energy giant has been incorporated in the UK while its tax residence is the Netherlands. It also has a complex dual share structure of A and B shares. But on Monday it confirmed it planned to eliminate the structure in favour of a single class of shares, and for the tax residence to be aligned with the UK.
offshore-technology.com

Shell undergoes structural overhaul, moving tax residency to the UK

Royal Dutch Shell announced today that it will be scrapping its dual share structure and moving its tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK, following pressure from an activist shareholder. The oil group, which is also expected to drop the ‘Royal’ designation and go simply by Shell Plc moving...
US News and World Report

Shell Ditches the Dutch, Seeks Move to London in Overhaul

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas. The company, which long...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Shell plans UK relocation, sparking Dutch outrage

Energy giant Shell on Monday announced plans to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK and drop Royal Dutch from its name in a major shakeup that angered the Dutch government. The plan, seen as a post-Brexit boon for London, will see the company switch its tax residence...
investing.com

UK welcomes Shell's tax shift to Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's business minister has welcomed a decision by Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) to scrap its dual share system and move its tax residence to the UK, saying it is a vote of confidence in the national economy. Shell said earlier on Monday it would scrap its dual...
101.9 KELO-FM

BBC

