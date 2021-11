Rumors about the Stinger going the way of the dodo have been swirling around for a while, but Kia still gave its sporty grand tourer a facelift in 2020. Latest reports from South Korea are claiming the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe competitor will be going out of production at the start of the second quarter next year. The Sohari Plant in Gwangmyeong where the GT is made will be overhauled to accommodate the assembly of hybrid and electric vehicles.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO