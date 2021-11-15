American Airlines bets on non-stop travel demand as it relaunches India flights

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that British Airways is set to resume service at BWI Airport Friday, Nov. 19. The service has been suspended since March of 2020 due to the global pandemic. “The return of this premier international service from British Airways is great news for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “This route will benefit our business and leisure passengers, and help support our continued recovery.” “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our Baltimore flights, and we are honored to be playing our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart,” said Marie Hilditch, British Airways’ Head of North American Sales. “The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We know some customers won’t have flown for a long time, we can assure them we have a range of Covid-19 measures in place to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO