Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines bets on non-stop travel demand as it relaunches India flights

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – American Airlines relaunched flights to India this week, nearly a decade after stopping them, looking to capitalise on growing demand for non-stop travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, a senior executive of the airline told Reuters. With travel demand bouncing back at home, American Airlines wants...

Japan considers releasing oil reserves to curb prices -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s government is considering releasing oil from its reserves in response to rising crude oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, without citing sources. It would be the first time for Japan to release oil reserves for the sake of lowering prices, although the country in the...
Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
American Airlines Resumes International Travel with a Bang

American Airlines, and a bevy of carriers who fly globally, were more than prepared Monday for the resumption of fully vaccinated international visitors traveling to the United States for the first time in 600 days. In an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, American President Robert Isom said the carrier had...
American Airlines cancels many flights on Halloween weekend

As COVID-19 quickly approaches its second birthday, the nation and the world have seen that even in the midst of a pandemic, the world has remained relatively normal. Even with masks and social distancing in place, people around the world have continued to attend concerts, eat at restaurants and travel to visit their loved ones. However, there is still a reason to be concerned about a variety of things.
Feed to cut cow methane emissions gets provisional nod in EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A feed additive that reduces emissions of potent greenhouse gas methane from cattle could be the first of its kind to come to market in Europe after receiving a positive assessment on Friday from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). EFSA found that 3-nitrooxypropanol or Bovaer, made...
British Airways Set To Resume Service At BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that British Airways is set to resume service at BWI Airport Friday, Nov. 19. The service has been suspended since March of 2020 due to the global pandemic. “The return of this premier international service from British Airways is great news for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “This route will benefit our business and leisure passengers, and help support our continued recovery.” “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our Baltimore flights, and we are honored to be playing our part in reuniting families and friends with their loved ones after such a long time apart,” said Marie Hilditch, British Airways’ Head of North American Sales. “The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We know some customers won’t have flown for a long time, we can assure them we have a range of Covid-19 measures in place to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”
‘Let The Bosses Clean The Bathrooms’: 350 DIA Janitors Go On Strike As Airport Faces Busy Travel Period

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of janitors at Denver International Airport walked out on the job Saturday morning. Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 says 350 employees are now on strike over working conditions. The employees service the main terminals and concourses at the airport. Stand with us! Call Denver Airport at (303) 342-2200 and tell them to take action and stand with their Janitors. #DIAjanitorsSTRIKE pic.twitter.com/BMXwS66E59 — SEIU Local 105 (@SEIU105) November 20, 2021 The group and its contractor, Flagship Facility Services, failed to reach an agreement after months of negotiations. The group says Flagship Facility Services will not compromise on...
China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING (Reuters) – China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their COVID vaccination,...
If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
South Korea October producer prices mark fastest growth in 13 years

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s producer prices index (PPI) in October posted its sharpest growth in 13 years, central bank data showed on Friday, underlining oil-led inflationary pressure and supporting further policy tightening. The PPI last month jumped 8.9% from a year earlier, the Bank of Korea data showed, the...
Analysis – Investors suddenly see rampant risks in eastern Europe

LONDON (Reuters) – Eastern and central Europe’s normally predictable financial markets are suddenly alive with the most diverse geopolitical and economic risks the region has faced in decades, and international investors are starting to pay attention. The list makes worrying reading. The European Union faces a migrant crisis on its...
