WWE

Jim Cornette discusses Keith Lee's release

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On November 4, WWE announced that numerous superstars had been released from management due to the effects of the global pandemic. The roster included some of the main roster talents such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim and Nia Jax. The crisis linked to the Coronavirus has forced...

www.wrestling-world.com

stillrealtous.com

Keith Lee Responds To Accusations Following His WWE Release

A few weeks ago WWE shocked the world once again when the company released a total of 18 Superstars, and former NXT Champion Keith Lee happened to be one of the stars that got cut. Keith Lee recently reflected on his final moments with WWE, and he indicated that he’ll be retiring his singlet when he posted the following:
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Won’t Put Up With Kenny Omega’s Foolishness

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega’s in-ring skills need no introductions as he is touted as the best bout machine for good reason. His AEW World title reign has been excellent for many fans as he has competed in several high profile matches. It seems Jim Cornette doesn’t think a top star wants to face Omega.
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Reacts To Keith Lee and Others Being Released From WWE

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about the WWE releases from November 4th 2021:. “I hate to see it. Ember Moon, she’s one of mine, so I definitely hate to see her get released. One thing I always teach my girls is when your talent, cream rises to the top and you’ll find a spot somewhere. Ember, she’s going to be ok. The business decisions as far as Scarlett, I don’t know what’s going on with that. I don’t know the behind the scenes dealings that go on with stuff like that. Franky Monet, I thought she was talent. I thought she was money. I thought she fit right in, and she was doing a great job. She was one of the girls I thought you could do pretty much anything with as far as title picture, angle wise, working with bringing somebody up. I tell you, the business has changed. The business is totally different than it was back in the day. Job security these days is nowhere near what it was back in the day. That’s due to, man, I hate to say it. I hate to even talk like that, but just say for instance, Ember Moon, Scarlett, Valkyrie, they’ve been out there, but their names hadn’t been out there enough to where they’re made to where these are people we can’t get rid of, or these are people we can’t replace. Back in the day, when somebody came on board, and I’m just giving an example, Madusa. How many Madusas were there? Luna Vachon? It was a lot harder to replace someone like that. Today, there’s an abundance of talent. I said it once, I’ll say it again. The business is as hot as it’s ever been today as far as people trying to get in it. They see this could really be a career. People see guys like The Rock, John Cena, and Batista making movies and see how this business has changed their lives. I’m going to tell you right now, there’s so many young people wanting to get in it, but I’m going to tell you, those ones that are irreplaceable, they’re few and far between at this stage of professional wrestling. I could be wrong, but I don’t think I am.”
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Says Keith Lee's Comments About Medical Bill Payments 'Are Erroneous'

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee tweeted Monday that he had to pay his medical bills while he was away from the wrestling ring for six months to treat heart issues. Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BaskInMyGlory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BaskInMyGlory</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iAmLimitless?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iAmLimitless</a> <a href="https://t.co/NkxqL6qkWM">pic.twitter.com/NkxqL6qkWM</a>
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Responds To Keith Lee’s Claims About The Company Not Paying His Medical Bills

Last week WWE released another round of Superstars, and former NXT Champion Keith Lee happened to be one of the names who got released. Earlier this year Keith Lee spent a number of months on the sidelines due to health issues, and he recently issued the following statement claiming that he was the only one who paid his medical bills:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Why WWE Released Keith Lee

Keith Lee picked up some serious momentum during his time in NXT, but unfortunately for him that momentum didn’t transfer over to the main roster when he got called up. In recent weeks WWE had been trying to tweak Lee’s gimmick by pushing the Bearcat nickname, and on Thursday the company cut ties with him when he was released from his contract.
WWE
411mania.com

Keith Lee Says ‘Bearcat’ Nickname Wasn’t His Idea

Keith Lee is shooting down the notion that he came up with the “Bearcat” change to his WWE character. Lee, who was among those released on Thursday from WWE, responded to a comment on an Instagram post in which a user said that the “whole [Bearcat] thing was his idea.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Keith Lee Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter today and issued a statement on his WWE release, which was announced this past Thursday along with 17 other talents, including his fiancee Mia Yim. Lee, who is celebrating his 37th birthday today, noted that this is not a happy birthday, presumably...
WWE
Wrestling World

New background emerges on Keith Lee's woes in WWE

The last few hours have been hectic at the WWE with the company carrying out a major new series of incredible layoffs. Among the most important superstars to be released there is undoubtedly Keith Lee who was surprisingly 'wiped out' by the company along with his partner Mia Yim. There...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses

WWE is disputing a statement by Keith Lee where he said he paid his own medical expenses during his time away from the ring. Lee, who was released by WWE last week, mentioned in his first statement that he “paid all my medical bills from the many offices and machines I frequented” as an example of things he was taking positivity from after his release.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Keith Lee breaks silence on recent WWE release

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Keith Lee has broken his silence regarding being released from WWE. In a post on his Twitter account, Lee thanked fans for the positivity toward him and birthday wishes. Lee confirmed that he and pro wrestling aren’t finished and that work was ahead.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Bray Wyatt Is Doing A Movie, Keith Lee Statement, Kevin Owens Turns Heel

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
411mania.com

Keith Lee Thanks Fan For Support, Says ‘Patience Is Key’ Right Now

Keith Lee is appreciative of his fans’ support and told one fan that “patience is key” right now regarding his next steps. Lee, who was among those released by the company last week, responded to a fan who was upset with his treatment by WWE and wanted to know how best to support him from here.
WWE
ComicBook

Keith Lee Reveals the Bearcat Rebrand Was Not His Idea

Keith Lee's wild journey from NXT superstar (and co-North American and World Heavyweight Champion) to Monday Night Raw competitor got a new wrinkle when WWE released him, along with a long list of other superstars such as Karrion Kross, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, and more. Before his release, Lee was repackaged with the "Bearcat" nickname. The rebrand came out of nowhere, with Lee incorporating savage facial expressions and a loud growl during his matches. Now free from the smothering creative control of WWE, Lee has since admitted that the Bearcat name was not his idea.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Keith Lee Responds To Fan Who Vows To Never Watch WWE Again

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has advised a disillusioned WWE fan to remain patient and wait for his next move in the pro wrestling business. The fan in question vowed to never again watch WWE programming following Lee’s departure from the company. He also asked Lee how fans could go about supporting The Limitless One in his post-WWE career.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Should Be The Next AEW World Champion

Adam Page found his success with fans organically thanks to his relatable character work and excellent in-ring skills. He is also part of one of the most compelling storylines in AEW thanks to his storyline with Kenny Omega. It seems Cornette wants someone else to win the AEW World Title instead of Page.
WWE
