ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Political Pressure to Rein in Commodity Prices Increasing

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at political pressure on the industry, the effect of colder temperatures across the U.S., COP26 trends and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices#Heating Oil#Natural Gas#Spr
rigzone.com

Crude Prices Drop With Emergency Supply In Focus

Oil logged its biggest weekly drop since August as Europe’s worsening Covid-19 crisis renewed the prospect of lockdowns just as key consuming nations look to add emergency supply to the market. West Texas Intermediate for January delivery tumbled 3.2%, while the expiring December contract lost 3.7%. Europe’s Brent skidded 2.9%....
TRAFFIC
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Phillips 66 has announced that it plans to convert its Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, to a terminal facility. The refinery employs approximately 500 employees and 400 contractors.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Street.Com

3 Dividend Growth Stocks for Higher Commodity Prices

The rally in oil and gas prices will benefit, not only energy companies, but also some industrial manufacturers that serve energy companies. Most countries have implemented unprecedented fiscal stimulus packages to support their economies amid the coronavirus crisisThese fiscal packages have led inflation to rise this year, after many years of depressed levelsIn addition, thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines, the global economy has begun to recover, with strong pent-up demand...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

USA and China Discuss Strategic Reserve Oil Release

China has already tapped its strategic petroleum reserve at least twice this year. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the merits of releasing oil from their strategic petroleum reserves to ensure stability in global energy markets. Monday’s virtual summit didn’t make any decisions on the issue...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Fertilizers and the cross-commodity impact of record high gas prices

LONDON (ICIS)--Soaring natural gas prices have prompted shutdowns of fertilizer plants and have wide-ranging implications, not only for industry, but for farmers and global food supply. European gas prices have skyrocketed to record highs on multi-year low storage levels and supply concerns, with Asian LNG prices following suit. Natural gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Goldman Says Joint SPR Release Already Priced In

The bank has a price forecast of $85 a barrel for Brent in the final quarter of this year. The White House’s push for releases of oil from national reserves is already fully priced into the market following the drop in crude prices in recent weeks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Settles Near Six-Week Low

Speculation on a release from strategic reserves drove crude prices lower on Wednesday. Oil tumbled to the lowest in nearly six weeks as investors considered the prospect of a release of crude supplies from strategic reserves. Futures in New York closed down 3% on Wednesday with both benchmarks dropping below...
TRAFFIC
Miami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.40 to $78.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.15 to $80.28 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 7 cents to $2.28 a gallon. December heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.36 a gallon. December natural gas fell 36 cents to $4.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Biggest Oil Exporter Lures ESG Investors

Saudi Arabia's plan to enter the market for green bonds marks a watershed moment. With the biggest member of the world’s No. 1 oil cartel readying its first-ever green bond, sustainable investors are debating what to make of it. Saudi Arabia’s plan to enter the market for green bonds marks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA OPEC Backlash Brews

The 'No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act' would allow the U.S. government to sue members of OPEC. Some U.S. lawmakers are seizing on the energy price surge to revive long-standing legislation that would subject the OPEC oil cartel to the same antitrust laws used more than century ago to break up Standard Oil’s monopoly.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy