ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migration flows to Belarus under control: Josep Borrell

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrussels [Belgium], November 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Migration flows to Belarus are under control after the European Union held negotiations with countries of origin, airlines, EU High Representative for Foreign...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

NATO Chief Calls Situation at Belarus-Poland BorderDeeply Concerning

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the situation at the border between Poland and Belarus is "deeply concerning" and the alliance stands ready to help its allies involved. Stoltenberg made the comments in Berlin, where he met with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the issue and others facing...
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Makei
Person
Josep Borrell
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS
AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ani Sputnik#The European Union#Belarusian#European Commission
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Blinken says U.S. will remain focused on Belarus migration issue

ABUJA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the United States will remain very focused on the migration crisis in Belarus after authorities on Thursday cleared the main camps where migrants had huddled at the border with Poland. "It is profoundly unconscionable that Lukashenko...
IMMIGRATION
OilPrice.com

Belarus Reduces Flow On Oil Pipeline To Poland Amid Border Crisis

Belarus is reducing the flow of oil via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Poland for three days due to "unplanned maintenance" while the migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border escalates. Belarusian operator Gomeltransneft Druzhba has limited the pumping of oil through the Druzhba pipeline from Russia to Europe, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
kfgo.com

EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and other people involved in transporting migrants to Belarus, the bloc’s top diplomat told reporters on Monday. Arriving at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Borrell said he had told the Belarusian foreign...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Russian gas flows to Germany rise despite Belarus threat

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian gas flows through a key pipeline to Germany rose on Monday, with no sign that Belarus's president had acted on his threat to cut off supplies to the European Union as winter approaches. Targeting gas supplies that heat millions of homes across Europe, Belarusian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Taylor Daily Press

EU envoy Borrell talks to Belarus’ foreign minister on border tensions: ‘Do not use people as weapons’ | Abroad

The Belarussian state agency BELTA, a propaganda tool for the Belarusian regime, reported that Makey said his country was making efforts against mass immigration from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Minsk is ready for dialogue. Authoritarian-led Belarus has been accused of creating the tragic situation on its borders. Thousands...
IMMIGRATION
Marietta Daily Journal

Putin says ‘nothing good’ if Belarus halts gas flows to EU

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he’ll talk to Alexander Lukashenko about gas flows to the European Union after the Belarusian leader threatened to interrupt supplies to the energy-strapped continent in the face of more EU sanctions. Any disruption in gas supplies would threaten the countries’ relationship as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtvbam.com

EU to broaden Belarus sanctions on Monday – Borrell

PARIS (Reuters) – EU foreign ministers will widen sanctions on Belarus on Monday to include airlines and travel agencies thought to involved in bringing migrants to the bloc’s border, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come to its...
EUROPE
dallassun.com

Canada, UK accuse Belarus of organizing migration crisis in Europe

London [UK], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The escalation of the situation on the border of Belarus and Poland is another action of the Belarusian authorities to create a migration crisis in Europe, London and Ottawa said in a joint statement released by the UK Foreign Office. "We are deeply concerned about...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy