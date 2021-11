NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Thanksgiving approaching, airports around the country are gearing up for an influx of travelers. But concerns have been raised about Transportation Security Administration staffing and the looming federal vaccine mandate, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday. Traffic at airports like LaGuardia is expected to look a whole lot different come Friday, when holiday travel begins. By Thanksgiving, airport officials expect to see a notable increase in travelers, and they are making sure everyone is prepared. “If it’s a solid it can go in your carry-on. If it’s a liquid, a gel, something spreadable, then it should go in your checked...

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO