Cineworld said on Monday that box office and concession revenues in October were at 90% of pre-Covid levels as "an excellent slate of films" drove a recovery. In an update on trading for the four months to the end of October, the company said that since reopening in April, performance and attendances have grown steadily. Customer demand has been particularly strong in a number of its markets, in some cases even above the levels seen in 2019, it said.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO