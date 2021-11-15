ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

EU aims to hit travel agents in Belarus with sanctions, Borrell says

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union hopes to extend its sanctions to include airlines, travel agents and...

mymixfm.com

AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
#Travel Agents#Brussels#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#Belarusian
Caledonian Record-News

EU to add airlines to Belarus sanctions as tensions mount

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union ratcheted up pressure on Belarus by agreeing Monday to slap sanctions on airlines accused of helping Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko wage a “hybrid attack” against the bloc using migrants, as tensions mounted on the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Up to 4,000 migrants are stuck...
LIFESTYLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU will expand sanctions against Belarus, says German foreign minister

Berlin [Germany], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union will expand sanctions on Belarus and individuals and companies involved in transporting illegal migrants there, including sectoral sanctions, Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday. "The EU will expand and tighten its sanctions against the regime of [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko....
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Travel
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lukashenko says EU suspended readmission agreement with Belarus by imposing sanctions

Minsk [Belarus], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): By imposing sanctions against Belarus, the European Union has suspended the readmission treaty with Minsk, President Alexander Lukashenko has said. "We reached an agreement, signed a treaty. Per this treaty, they had to build us places to stay for people, whom we will take back...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

EU set to expand Belarus sanctions list amid borders row

The EU says Alexander Lukashenko’s regime has invited migrants to Minsk with the aim of helping them cross borders to Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. European Union foreign ministers are expected to expand sanctions against Belarus to include airlines, travel agents and individuals alleged to be helping to lure migrants to Europe as part of a “hybrid attack” on the bloc by president Alexander Lukashenko.
POLITICS
Gazette

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European Union agreed...
POLITICS
Taylor Daily Press

EU envoy Borrell talks to Belarus’ foreign minister on border tensions: ‘Do not use people as weapons’ | Abroad

The Belarussian state agency BELTA, a propaganda tool for the Belarusian regime, reported that Makey said his country was making efforts against mass immigration from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Minsk is ready for dialogue. Authoritarian-led Belarus has been accused of creating the tragic situation on its borders. Thousands...
IMMIGRATION
mymixfm.com

EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth round of sanctions in the Belarus migrant crisis, the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said. The measures will affect individuals and companies and be finalised in the coming days, Borrell told reporters in Brussels after meeting...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

France to push migrant issue during EU presidency, Macron says

PARIS (Reuters) – France will push for action on migration when it hosts the European Union presidency from January, President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying on Thursday, and he vowed to quickly crack down on illegal migrant camps in northern France. France takes the rotating presidency of the EU...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Slovakia to impose lockdown for unvaccinated, prime minister says

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia will impose stricter measures for people who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus amid a surge in infections and hospital admissions that is stretching the health system, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Thursday. “It is a lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Heger told a news conference...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Czech govt bars unvaccinated from restaurants, services as COVID cases jump

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government has approved plans to only allow people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recovered from the illness in the past six months into restaurants, hotels and other services, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday. The government had flagged the new measures this...
PUBLIC HEALTH

