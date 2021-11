COLUMBUS, Ohio — After deliberating for three and a half days, Kyle Rittenhouse was found "not guilty" on all charges. “I was shocked, I was shocked, it's a horrible day in our country,” said Nana Watson, President of the Columbus Chapter of the NAACP. “It just goes over and over and over again and I don't know when it's going to stop.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO