Energy Industry

OPEC’s Barkindo says oil and gas "targeted" at COP26 for first time

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8EqF_0cwvN7mX00

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday that oil and gas were "targeted" for the first time at COP26 as having no place in the energy transition.

As an outcome of COP26, oil producers will have a lot of work to do, Barkindo added.

Related
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Biden's overture to Asian oil consumers serves warning to OPEC+

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's push for a coordinated release of oil stockpiles serves as a warning to the OPEC+ production group that it should pump more oil to address concerns of high fuel prices in powerhouse economies like the United States, China and others. For weeks, the White...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the United States. However, Japan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures rebound from their lowest levels in about 6 weeks

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, rebounding after settling Wednesday at their lowest levels since early October. U.S. benchmark crude futures have dropped from their recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly "priced in" the impact of a potential coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release between the U.S. and China, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Still, the oil market deficit will remain even if the reserves are tapped, and "the next big move for prices will most likely depend on the weather." December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $79.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract, which expires at the end of Friday's session, settled Wednesday at the lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Rosneft says OPEC under-investment could lead to $120 oil in 2022

MOSCOW (Bloomberg) – Global oil prices may rise to as high as $120 by the middle of next year as the ability of OPEC+ to meet demand is at risk from under-investments and sanctions, according to a Rosneft PJSC executive. “Today OPEC+ countries can’t increase production to the extent necessary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Saudis, UAE suggest OPEC will resist Biden’s pleas for more oil

ABU DHABI (Bloomberg) – Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates signaled OPEC+ will continue raising oil output cautiously and won’t bow to U.S. pressure to pump faster. President Joe Biden, concerned that gasoline prices at a seven-year high are stoking inflation in America, has called on the 23-nation alliance to turn on the taps and bring down crude prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

OPEC's Barkindo: Oil supply surplus is already beginning in December

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that they have an interest to ensure that the global economic recovery continues, as reported by Reuters. Crude oil prices showed no immediate reaction to these comments. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $81.30, rising more than 0.5% on a daily basis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

OPEC’s Fears of an Oil Glut Are Built on Faulty Forecasts

OPEC+ oil ministers point to a massive surplus early next year as their justification for sticking to a plan of only modest production increases. But those forecasts are built on fanciful numbers — and they’re wrong. It doesn’t matter which of the three oil market forecasts presented last week to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Denmark, Costa Rica agree at COP26 to phase out oil, gas production

Glasgow [UK], November 11 (ANI/Sputnik): At the UN climate change conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Thursday, Denmark and Costa Rica launched a first of its kind alliance of national and subnational governments committed to phasing out new oil and gas projects as part of their transition to renewable energy. "Our...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC+ to review supply policy in early 2022, says Iraqi oil minister

BAGHDAD, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of oil exporting countries is expected to review its crude supply policy in the first quarter of next year, with the group expected to leave current policy unchanged at its meeting next month, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman )
ENERGY INDUSTRY
