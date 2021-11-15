ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Nicholls has high hopes for new recruit Lalor

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTOSj_0cwvMOjq00

Paul Nicholls believes there is more still to come from Lalor after his excellent debut for the Ditcheat yard on Saturday.

Formerly with Kayley Woollacott, for whom he won a Grade One novice hurdle and a Grade Two novice chase, the nine-year-old was beaten only by Midnight Shadow and Protektorat in the Paddy Power Gold Cup.

A return to Cheltenham is on the cards next month, for a horse who was much more like his true self and banished memories of two pulled-up efforts in the spring.

The champion trainer was delighted, as he was with Simply The Betts (sixth), another stable debutant.

He said: “I was thrilled with the pair of them. I was so pleased with Lalor, I’m still learning about him but he’ll come back for the Caspian Caviar in December.

“I think the stiffer track will suit him even better than the course on Saturday. Finishing off a race like that should give him loads of confidence.

“The other lad will improve for the run as well, so I was thrilled with both.”

Nicholls has also taken positives from the defeat of Magistrato, who was fourth in the Triumph Hurdle Trial having made a striking debut last month at Chepstow.

He said: “The juvenile ran well, too, but he just found the ground a bit quick. He’s a proper National Hunt horse who wants soft ground.

“It’ll rain soon, then we can get stuck in – but there’s none forecast!”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nicholls thrilled with ‘proper one’ Bravemansgame

Paul Nicholls already has a tilt at next year’s King George in mind for Bravemansgame after another faultless display in the Double Daily Rewards With Betfair Graduation Chase at Haydock. Winner of the Challow Hurdle last winter before placing at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring, the six-year-old looks like...
SPORTS
newschain

Frost at the double with Flemenstide and Jeremy Pass

Bryony Frost was all smiles as she enjoyed a Paul Nicholls-trained double in the opening two races at Ascot. Flemenstide took the first contest on the card, the Molton Brown Novices’ Hurdle, opening his account over hurdles on his debut encounter with obstacles. The six-year-old was a bumper winner last...
SPORTS
newschain

Barrichello strikes to give McCain and Hughes another winner

Barrichello led his rivals a merry dance to provide the in-form combination of Donald McCain and Brian Hughes with another victory in the Betfair Weighed In Podcast Newton Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock. Runner-up on his first five starts over obstacles last season, a summer wind operation appears to have made...
SPORTS
SkySports

Cheltenham November meeting: Paul Nicholls excited to start new boys Lalor, Simply The Betts and Rouge Vif

Cheltenham's November meeting this weekend will be a major learning curve for champion trainer Paul Nicholls as he starts three of the newcomers to his yard. Lalor, previously trained by Kayley Woollacott, heads for the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday, joined in the race by Simply The Betts - who was moved to Nicholls' Ditcheat home by owners Kate and Andrew Brooks from Harry Whittington.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Cup#High Hopes#Chepstow#National Hunt
newschain

A Plus Tard canters to Betfair Chase glory

A Plus Tard made a stunning return to action with a comprehensive victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock. A close second to stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, the Henry de Bromhead-trained runner was the 11-10 favourite to make a victorious reappearance on Merseyside. Ridden...
SPORTS
newschain

Lostintranslation firmly back in business at Ascot

Lostintranslation ended a two-year barren spell with an impressive victory in the Chanelle Pharma 1965 Chase at Ascot. The nine-year-old had not got his head in front since landing the Betfair Chase at Haydock on this weekend in 2019 – but he roared back to form in this Grade Two heat.
SPORTS
newschain

Buzz light years in front at Ascot

Buzz delighted the Ascot crowd as he easily accounted for a classy field in the Coral Hurdle. Sent off the even-money favourite, the Nicky Henderson-trained Buzz was last seen winning the Cesarewitch on the Flat at Newmarket last month and he made a seamless switch back to the winter game in this Grade Two event.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

45K+
Followers
103K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy