Environment

Tracking a warm up and the cold front that will end it

By John Ross
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY: After starting in the mid-30s, expect a nice warm up today. Abundant sunshine, and warmer more of a southerly wind at the surface will bring highs back into the 60's this...

abc17news.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Winter 2021-2022: colder to start with more snow likely in December

Our winter weather outlook is back. And this season looks to bring a bit of everything, which should please both the "snow hounds" and the "winter haters" of our community. Our formula, which we’ve been using since 2008, continues to provide accurate results. Let's look back at the winter of...
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Tracking rain and snow this evening

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 5 am Saturday. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. A light glaze of freezing drizzle will be possible early Saturday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the West Glacier Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region until 11pm. Snow expected....
BUTTE, MT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chill In The Air For Thanksgiving

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There will be a chill in the air as you prepare for Thanksgiving next week, but expect warmer temperatures to return by Thursday afternoon and evening. Tuesday, a strong cold front slides south through the Florida peninsula turning our breeze to the northwest dropping temperatures into the lower 60s and upper 50s. The breeze continues Tuesday night, but gets a little lighter by Wednesday. With a clear sky and cool dry air over the area, Wednesday morning will start with a chill but warm up a little bit at night. Thursday, the breeze turns to the northeast and eventually east....
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Weekend Change Brings A Little Moisture

DENVER(CBS)- A fast moving cold front will be whipping through Colorado on Saturday. The system has limited moisture but, enough to see a some moisture hit the state. Credit:CBS4 The change will roll thru the mountains by Saturday morning with snow ramping up during the day. Credit:CBS4 For Denver and the eastern plains as the front moves through eastern Colorado by afternoon there may be a few isolated rain showers that pop up into the evening. Might be cold enough for the Palmer Divide to get a little dusting of snow mixed in Saturday night. At this time it looks like some of the northern and central mountains may pick up about 1 to 3 inches of snow by Saturday night. Credit:CBS4 By Sunday the front and the moisture are gone. Leaving behind a cool but, mostly sunny finish for the weekend. Credit:CBS4
COLORADO STATE
Dallas News

Brief warm-up, then cold front Sunday

The weekend will feature beautiful fall weather with a bit of a warming trend. Highs on Saturday will be in 70s with gusty south winds. A cold front will move through the DFW area during the late morning hours on Sunday, cooling us back into the 60s with more clouds and gusty north winds. Rain chances will be possible with the front mainly across East and Central Texas. The rest of the region will be dry.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Flood Threat Continues With More Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wearing a raincoat is a must these next few days thanks to a wet weather pattern that is sticking around through the weekend. Showers and storms have continued to develop right along the coast and drift to the south across the area Friday afternoon. A stronger northeast breeze will be developing Friday evening which will continue to push showers through the area Friday night and again Saturday. These quick-moving showers may not lead to flooding like the past few days, but they will continue to be in the forecast through the weekend. The stronger breeze will keep the beach and boat hazards in place both Saturday and Sunday. Gusts near 30 knots have a small craft advisory in effect along with a high risk of rip currents. High temperatures on Saturday stay in the upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday with highs getting into the mid-80s but followed by a dramatic dip. A strong cold front will sweep South Florida by Monday overnight with a burst of cool air. South Florida will wake up to the 50s on Tuesday morning with highs near 70 degrees and sunny skies. The pleasant weather and cool temperatures will continue through Thanksgiving Day.
MIAMI, FL
WLOX

Cold mornings, warm afternoons

It has been sunny and cool today with highs staying in the 60s today. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows dropping into the low and mid 40s. This weekend, the temperatures will gradually climb along with the humidity as another frontal system heads toward South Mississippi. There will be even colder air behind the next front. Low Tuesday morning will drop into the mid to upper 30s. We will keep a low chance for isolated showers Sunday and early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking warming conditions for gameday

TODAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Tailgaters will need to keep the coat on hand with temperatures in the 40s in the morning. A later kickoff will allow warmer conditions to move in by game time with highs in the upper 50s! Breezes also pick up this afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Not As Cold Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be as cold Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s. Morning clouds will give way to a partly cloudy and breezy afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will be possible on Sunday, but mainly before noon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be turning windy and colder by late Sunday as a front moves through the area. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be much colder for Monday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures will be around 32 degrees on Monday afternoon, but a strong wind will make it feel like the teens. Look for the upper 30s on Tuesday, then mid-40s by Wednesday with a chance for showers. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2)(Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Weekend Looking (Mostly) Dry

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A warming trend starts your weekend as we count down to Thanksgiving. Your Saturday will have sunshine and brisk winds: Weekend Forecast A cold front arrives on Sunday morning. We’ll have some cloud cover most of the day as temperatures drop. Highs are expected only in the mid 60s. With the lack of sunshine and brisk north winds, it’ll feel very much like jacket weather. The front will even produce a few showers here and there, almost all of this activity will be east of the I-35 corridor.   Sunday A.M. has a small rain chance. Your Thanksgiving forecast includes rain. We are still several days away but right now the chances for rain look rather good. There is some question on if the rain will linger much into Friday or even Saturday. We will certainly keep you posted as we get closer! Temperatures will certainly be cooler, it’ll be breezy with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Temperatures, Dry Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a frigid start with lows in the low to mid 20’s and even some places feeling in the teens! Remember, if it’s too cold for you it’s too cold for your pets so bring them inside! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a seasonably chilly day with more clouds than sunshine and stay dry for Light Up Night, but you’ll still need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the mid 40s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sunday highs are staying near normal, but our next area of low pressure arrives bringing widespread light rain though...
PITTSBURGH, PA

